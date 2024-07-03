Affle India Ltd Summary

Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. As on January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tulsyan, Raj Pal Singh Rana and certain other shareholders. Subsequently in January 2006, the entire equity share capital of Tejus Securities Private Limited was acquired by Anuj Khanna Sohum, individual Promoter, along with Anuj Kumar and Madhusudan Ramakrishna. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Affle (India) Private Limited on September 29, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to its present name, i.e., Affle (India) Limited on July 13, 2018.Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX, Vizury and YouAppi. The Company operates through two business platforms: . Consumer Platform and Enterprise Platform. The Company has three registered patents in the United States with multiple patent claims in areas of advertising via data communication clients, online search system, method and computer programme and method and system for extending the use and/or application of messaging system. The Company also has 10 pending patent applications in India covering various algorithms in the area of digital fraud detection. As part of its acquisition of the Vizury Commerce Business, the company acquired two pending patent applications in India and three pending patent applications in the United States, only one of which the company intends to pursue, which is in the field of partner pixelling for user identification.In connection with the Offer, the company undertook a corporate restructuring in which the Company incorporated the Singapore Subsidiary and it acquired all of Affle Globals business, intangible assets and all of the equity interests in the the Indonesian Subsidiary, effective July 1, 2018. Affle Global was engaged in the same business outside India and Indonesia and used the Companys solutions. The Indonesian Subsidiary was engaged in the same business in Indonesia and used the Companys solutions. Affle Holdings, the corporate Promoter, owns 100% of the issued shares in Affle Global.With effect from September 1, 2018, the Company acquired the Vizury Commerce Business in India, associated records, the brand name Vizury and other intellectual property rights and domain name credentials in India, by way of a slump sale on an as-is-where-is basis from Vizury India and the Singapore Subsidiary acquired the brand name Vizury and certain other intellectual property in connection with the Vizury Commerce Business in Dubai and Singapore from Vizury Dubai and Vizury Singapore, both of which are affiliates of Vizury India. During Fiscal 2019, the Consumer Platform accumulated over 300 billion data points, which power its prediction and recommendation algorithm for its Affle Consumer Platform. The Company is in the process of integrating the consumer profiles and the related consumer data points of the Vizury Commerce Business, the RevX Platform and the Shoffr Platform with their Affle Consumer Platform.On May 18, 2019, but with effect from February 19, 2019, the Singapore Subsidiary acquired the Shoffr Platform Business by way of a slump sale on an an as-is-where-is basis. This acquisition strengthened its business by providing integrated consumer journeys and allowing brands to transparently attribute the impact of digital advertising on in-store footfalls and transactions. On June 28, 2019, but with effect from April 1, 2019, the Singapore Subsidiary acquired the RevX Platform Business by way of a slump sale on an an as-is-where-is basis. This acquisition strengthened its Affle Consumer Platform for both new user acquisition and retargeting. During the year 2019-20, the Company completed Initial Public Offer of 6,161,073 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 745 per share and an offer for sale of 4,953,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings Pte. Ltd. It allotted 1,208,053 equity shares on August 6, 2019 and started trading on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from August 8, 2019.During the year 2019-20, the Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Affle International Pte. Ltd., acquired the Shoffr Platform Business on May 18, 2019 (closing date), vide a Business Transfer Agreement, effective February 19, 2019. It acquired business assets of RevX Inc., on June 28, 2019 (closing date), vide a Business Transfer Agreement, effective April 1, 2019. It acquired 100% control in Mediasmart Mobile S.L., Spain on March 5, 2020 (closing date), vide Share Purchase Agreements, effective January 22, 2020. Also, Affle MEA FZ-LLC, Dubai, a stepdown subsidiary of the Company, acquired all Tech IP assets of Mediasmart, vide Assets Purchase Agreement dated February 27, 2020.The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Affle International Pte. Ltd., Singapore acquired 66.67% shares in Appnext Pte. Ltd. vide Share Purchase Agreement for a consideration of USD 16.45 million. Also, Affle MEA FZ-LLC, Dubai (AMEA), a step-down subsidiary of the Company acquired Tech IP assets of Appnext for a consideration of USD 0.80 million. On February 17, 2021, the Company through its step-down subsidiary, Affle MEA FZ-LLC, Dubai acquired business assets of Discover Tech Limited.During the year 2021-22, pursuant to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2021, each equity share of face value Rs. 10/- was sub-divided into 5 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- per share, with effect from October 8, 2021.During the year 2021-22, Affle International Pte. Ltd., Singapore (AINT), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired 100% control in Jampp (Ireland) Limited vide Share Purchase Agreement dated June 9, 2021. Also, Affle MEA FZ-LLC, Dubai (Affle MEA), a stepdown subsidiary of the Company acquired all Tech IP assets of Jamp, for a consideration of Rs. 98.16 million on June 9, 2021. The total purchase consideration for the acquisition was Rs. 3,118.56 million. During the year 2021-22, AINT signed a Share Purchase Agreement and acquired 8.33% shares of Appnext dated February 3, 2022. Talent Unlimited Online Services Private Limited became an Associate Company with effect from January 1, 2022.In 2022-23, the Company launched fullfunnel Proposition on iOS Appstore Apple Search Ads, enabling advertisers to drive premium conversions of iOS users effectively. It launched CPCU Model on Connected TV with Household Sync technology. Further, it augmented mobile OEMs, operators and publisher partnerships to power an open internet connected ecosystem across the lobal emerging markets. Additionally, it launched a new Backoffice and Dashboards on an updated web application tech stack, further advancing its platforms capabilities.