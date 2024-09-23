Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
656.98
410
370.17
327.1
yoy growth (%)
60.23
10.76
13.16
41.81
Raw materials
-377.89
-263.23
-242.02
-215.28
As % of sales
57.51
64.2
65.38
65.81
Employee costs
-34.54
-28.43
-24.61
-21.65
As % of sales
5.25
6.93
6.65
6.61
Other costs
-108.21
-70.49
-60.9
-50.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.47
17.19
16.45
15.57
Operating profit
136.32
47.84
42.62
39.22
OPM
20.75
11.66
11.51
11.99
Depreciation
-16.12
-12.12
-11.41
-11.08
Interest expense
-8.29
-6.44
-8.01
-7.52
Other income
6.91
3.17
0.97
2.06
Profit before tax
118.81
32.45
24.16
22.68
Taxes
-35.71
-9.95
-7.85
-7.49
Tax rate
-30.05
-30.66
-32.51
-33.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
83.1
22.49
16.31
15.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
83.1
22.49
16.31
15.18
yoy growth (%)
269.37
37.94
7.4
94.08
NPM
12.65
5.48
4.4
4.64
Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.Read More
The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.Read More
