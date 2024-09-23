Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
13.8
13.8
13.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
264.56
353.89
314.69
244.61
Net Worth
278.36
367.69
328.49
258.41
Minority Interest
Debt
332.83
415.24
256.73
180.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.56
2.15
2.15
Total Liabilities
611.19
784.49
587.37
441.45
Fixed Assets
259.37
387.42
321.72
265.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.86
1.06
0.59
0
Networking Capital
327.02
376.8
263.08
162.02
Inventories
144.04
208.79
159.26
97.11
Inventory Days
53.95
Sundry Debtors
180.24
194.17
184.51
98.88
Debtor Days
54.93
Other Current Assets
156.68
88.06
53.63
50.22
Sundry Creditors
-90.41
-87.08
-110.36
-70.61
Creditor Days
39.22
Other Current Liabilities
-63.53
-27.14
-23.96
-13.58
Cash
2.93
19.23
1.98
14.24
Total Assets
611.18
784.51
587.37
441.44
Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.Read More
The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.Read More
