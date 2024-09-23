|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|As mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting EGM of the Company on 7th August through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024) Newspaper advertisement for corrigendum to the notice of EGM to be held on 7th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 7th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
