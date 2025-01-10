To the Members of Bajaj Healthcare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Bajaj Healthcare Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a3airs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su3cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1)Revenue recognition 1)Our audit procedures relating to revenue recognition included, but were not limited, to the following: 1)Refer note 2(a) of the financial statement for revenue recognized during the year and note 43 for disaggregate revenue information under Ind AS 115. .Obtained an understanding of the Companys process of revenue recognition and assessed the design, implementation and operating e3ectiveness of managements key internal financial controls in relation to revenue recognition. The Companys revenue principally comprises of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients and is recognised in accordance with the accounting policy described In note 2(a) to the accompanying financial statements. .Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policy and its compliance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers .Performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions pertaining to sale of products and services recorded during the year and during specific periods before and after year end, and verified the underlying supporting documents including contracts, agreements, sales invoices and dispatch/shipping documents to ensure revenue has been recorded with the correct amount and in the correct period for such sample transactions in accordance with the accounting policy of the Company; The Company recognises revenue when control of the goods is transferred to the customer, which is determined in accordance with the arrangement with the customers but generally occurs on delivery to the customer. .Performed analytical review procedures which includes ratio analysis and variance analysis on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual trends. .Tested manual journal entries pertaining to revenue selected based on risk based criteria; and Revenue from rendering of services is recognised over time by measuring the progress towards complete satisfaction of performance obligations at the reporting period. Revenue is measured at the amount of consideration which the Company expects to be entitled to in exchange for transferring distinct goods or services to a customer as specified in the contract. .Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards. We have identified recognition of revenue as key audit matter since the Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognised before control has been transferred. Due to the aforesaid factors and as per the requirements of Standards of Auditing, revenue recognition is determined to be an area involving significant risk and hence, required significant auditor attention. 2)Discontinued Operations .2)Our audit procedures relating to discontinued operations included but were not limited to the following: 2)Refer note 2(r) for the accounting policy related to Discontinued Operations of the financial statements .Obtained an understanding of the management process and assessed the design, implementation and operating e3ectiveness of managements key internal financial controls in relation to identification, accounting and presentation of discontinued operations; .Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies in relation to discontinued operations in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 105; Refer Note 48 related to Discontinued Operations as presented in financials statements .Verified the minutes of the respective meetings of the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Company and relevant approvals relating to the plan to dispose of the disposal group; During the current year, the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 28 June 2023, had approved a plan to sell 4 units of the Company situated at Tarapur and land parcel at Dahej (collectively hereinafter referred as the ‘Disposal Group). .Verified the minutes of the respective meetings of the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Company and relevant approvals relating to the plan to dispose of the disposal group; Accordingly, the Company has classified all assets and liabilities related to the Disposal Group as ‘held for sale as per Ind AS 105 – Non Current Assets held for sale and Discontinued Operations (‘Ind AS 105). Further, the Company has identified the Disposal Group as .Obtained valuation reports from managements experts for evaluating the appropriateness of measurement of fair value of assets and liabilities of the Disposal Group; ‘Discontinued Operations as defined under Ind AS 105 and has accordingly complied with the presentation requirements applicable under such accounting standard. .Tested the allocation of assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses between discontinued operations and the remaining business in the Company basis our understanding of the business and Company;. Net Loss from discontinued operations in respect of four units as above for the year ended 31 March 2024 is Rs.6,946.65 lakhs which has been presented as single line item in Statement of Profit and Loss with detailed disclosures in notes. Company has also restated financial information of comparative period pertaining to the Disposal Group as per Ind AS 105. .Verified Sale deed and other supporting documents in respect of unit sold during the year to ensure appropriateness of profit recorded on sale of such unit in Statement of Profit and loss; .Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements, relating to the discontinued operations, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. We have identified Discontinued Operations as a key audit matter considering the significance of the disposal group to the overall financial statements, representing more than 30% of total assets of the company. Further, the aforesaid valuation of the assets and liabilities involved significant estimates and management judgement, requiring special auditor attention in the current year audit.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

thereon

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating e3ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

x_ Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su3cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

x_ Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating e3ectiveness of such controls;

x_ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

x_ Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

x_ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended)}.

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f ) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended)];

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating e3ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 47 to the financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 49(v) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 49(vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

iv. a. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b. As stated in note 40 to the accompanying financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

v. As stated in Note 44 to the financial statements, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Ashish Gupta Partner Membership No.: 504662 UDIN: 24504662BKGEDB8484 Place: New delhi Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Bajaj Healthcare Limited on the 3nancial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets under development.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical veri3cation of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically veri3ed in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were veri3ed during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri3cation.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 3 to the 3nancial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at Survey No. 587, 588, 589 & 1818 Village, Mouje, Gothada, Savli Karachia Road, Savli, Vadodara with gross carrying values of 5,376.55 as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, con3rmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical veri3cation of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such veri3cation by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have been con3rmed by the third parties and in respect of goods-in-transit, these have been con3rmed from corresponding receipt and/ or dispatch inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 13 to the 3nancial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of 5 crores by banks based on the security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns or statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been 3led by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to review.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, 3rms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections373 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has speci3ed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act , 1944 Excise Duty 69.51 Nil 2007-08 CESTAT, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 32.91 Nil 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.82 Nil 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 14.42 Nil 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a)3 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender or in the payment of interest thereon, except for the below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs.) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid till the date of audit report Remarks, if any Term Loan SVC Bank 19,46,700 Principal 55 For the month ofMarch Term Loan Saraswat Co-op Bank 23,18,548 Interest 54 For the month of March

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or 3nancial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the 3nancial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public o3er or further public o3er (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been 3led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the 3nancial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures speci3ed in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company (as de3ned in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current 3nancial year as well as the immediately preceding 3nancial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and based on the information and explanations given to us by the management and the response received by us pursuant to our communication with the outgoing auditors, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the 3nancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of 3nancial assets and payment of 3nancial liabilities, other information in the 3nancial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility pertaining to other than ongoing projects as at end of the current 3nancial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility pertaining to any ongoing project as at end of the current 3nancial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone 3nancial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Ashish Gupta Partner Membership No.: 504662 UDIN:- 24504662BKGEDB8484 Place: New Delhi Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Bajaj Healthcare Limited on the 3nancial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal 3nancial controls with reference to the 3nancial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the 3nancial statements of Bajaj Healthcare Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal 3nancial controls based on the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal 3nancial controls that were operating e3ectively for ensuring the orderly and e3cient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable 3nancial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated e3ectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements and their operating e3ectiveness. Our audit of internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal 3nancial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e3ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the 3nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su3cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of 3nancial reporting and the preparation of 3nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re3ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of 3nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e3ect on the 3nancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements and such controls were operating e3ectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal 3nancial controls with reference to 3nancial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.