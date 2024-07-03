Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Summary

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a bulk drug manufacturer established in 1993, serving various Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Food industries globally with a spirit of scrupulousness. The Company commenced its operations in 1993 with a single unit at Tarapur. It became a public company in 2005 and listed its shares in the Indian stock exchanges in 2016. With Headquartered in Thane, Company has established 3 API plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It has 4 units for APIs/ intermediates and one unit for formulation, which are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities. In 2008, the Company acquired Formulations plant at Manjusar, Vadodara and have converted it into WHO-GMP compliant facility. In 2013, it set up another API and Intermediate manufacturing plant at Panoli, Ankleshwar and acquired and set up an Intermediate Unit in Tarapur MIDC, near Mumbai in November, 2014.In FY 2019-20, the Company acquired Intermediates manufacturing Unit at MIDC, Tarapur Maharashtra and also agreed to acquire Four Manufacturing facilities, comprising of three APIs manufacturing facilities, one Engineering Unit, at MIDC Tarapur, Maharashtra along with an Industrial Plot at Dahej, Gujarat.The Company started commercial operations at Panoli Unit, in Bharuch from May 11, 2022. In 2021-22, it launched a Nutraceutical named Magnesium L-Threonate; commenced commercial production at Tarapur, for Nimesulide API, used for relief from pain and prevention of fever.In 2023, the Company further launched 9 new molecules such as Glycine, Piperaquine phosphate, Amodiaquine hydrochloride, 4-7 DCQ, Hydroxy Novaldamine, 6-Chlorohexanone, Lafutidine, Zinc Ascorbate, Rivaroxaban in the Nutraceuticals, APIs, and Formulations segments.