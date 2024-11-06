Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.51
7.09
23.23
13.47
Op profit growth
12.04
11.96
31.47
12.3
EBIT growth
13.69
9.57
28.68
9.65
Net profit growth
15.7
9.41
42.74
-2.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.19
17.42
16.66
15.62
EBIT margin
13.34
15.08
14.74
14.11
Net profit margin
9.5
10.55
10.33
8.92
RoCE
25.38
27.03
30.14
28.59
RoNW
5.7
5.96
6.77
5.62
RoA
4.52
4.73
5.28
4.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.58
7.41
6.76
4.75
Dividend per share
3.1
2.8
2.2
1.8
Cash EPS
6.24
5.23
4.8
3.46
Book value per share
40.43
34.76
27.38
22.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
67.96
85.99
61.31
44.99
P/CEPS
93.42
121.68
86.24
61.64
P/B
14.42
18.32
15.13
9.45
EV/EBIDTA
49.2
60.07
43.25
29.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
37.92
Tax payout
-25.87
-26.3
-25.47
-34.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.18
46.41
40.32
44.88
Inventory days
81.89
77.48
65.53
68.63
Creditor days
-75.54
-76.61
-61.69
-64.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.05
-23.31
-19.95
-29.7
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.05
0.2
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
0.52
0.16
0.51
0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.96
-56.74
-58.52
-58.26
Employee costs
-6.19
-7.11
-7.1
-6.9
Other costs
-16.64
-18.71
-17.69
-19.2
Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.
Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.Read More
