iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

UK Paints India to Acquire 14.48% Stake in Berger Paints Through Internal Restructuring

23 Dec 2025 , 01:26 PM

UK Paints India Private Limited, a key entity within the promoter group of Berger Paints India Limited, has informed stock exchanges that it will acquire an additional 14.48 percent stake in the company as part of an internal restructuring exercise.

The disclosure was made on Monday following a reorganisation of promoter shareholding within the group. The proposed acquisition involves the transfer of 16,87,88,138 equity shares from Jenson and Nicholson Asia Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the acquirer.

The share transfer is scheduled to take place on or after December 29, subject to the completion of procedural requirements. The transaction will be executed at nil consideration and forms part of a scheme of amalgamation. The scheme has received approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal as well as the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

The promoter entity stated that the restructuring is intended to rationalise and simplify the existing group structure by reducing the number of legal entities and jurisdictions involved.

The restructuring exercise is expected to lower regulatory compliance requirements and reduce administrative and operational costs for the group. It will also help consolidate monitoring functions and asset ownership at the level of the ultimate holding company.

The promoter group said the move will allow more efficient utilisation of capital and better resource management by pooling financial managerial and technical expertise across entities.

Following completion of the transfer, UK Paints India Private Limited’s direct shareholding in Berger Paints is expected to increase from 50.09 percent to 64.57 percent. The company clarified that there will be no change in the overall aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in Berger Paints India Limited as a result of the restructuring.

The filing also stated that the proposed acquisition is exempt from open offer obligations under applicable SEBI regulations. The volume weighted average market price of Berger Paints shares for the 60 trading days preceding the notice stood at ₹546.63 per share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Berger Paints India Limited
  • Buzzing news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aurobindo Pharma Raises Luoxin Aurovitas Stake to 50% With $5.12 Million Deal

Aurobindo Pharma Raises Luoxin Aurovitas Stake to 50% With $5.12 Million Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|03:39 PM
HCLTech’s HCLSoftware to Acquire Belgium Based AI Startup Wobby

HCLTech’s HCLSoftware to Acquire Belgium Based AI Startup Wobby

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|02:29 PM
Ramco Cements Sells Non Core Assets Worth ₹514.9 Crore to Prestige Estates

Ramco Cements Sells Non Core Assets Worth ₹514.9 Crore to Prestige Estates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
Saatvik Green unit secures ₹486-Crore order for solar PV modules

Saatvik Green unit secures ₹486-Crore order for solar PV modules

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|01:41 PM
Sanghvi Movers arm secures ₹428.72 Crore EPC wind order

Sanghvi Movers arm secures ₹428.72 Crore EPC wind order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|01:40 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.