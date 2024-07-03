iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Berger Paints India Ltd Half Yearly Results

454.9
(0.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

5,865.62

5,402.11

5,796.81

5,137.22

5,430.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,865.62

5,402.11

5,796.81

5,137.22

5,430.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.91

68.24

36.46

19.42

32.15

Total Income

5,941.53

5,470.35

5,833.27

5,156.64

5,462.77

Total Expenditure

4,909.03

4,571.19

4,766.41

4,431.98

4,661.83

PBIDT

1,032.5

899.16

1,066.86

724.66

800.94

Interest

32.18

37.46

40.79

58.85

40.38

PBDT

1,000.32

861.7

1,026.07

665.81

760.56

Depreciation

176.19

169.8

161.08

138.76

125.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

197.67

164.84

210.62

133.16

165.87

Deferred Tax

2.53

4.28

7.33

6.71

-3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

623.93

522.78

647.04

387.18

473.22

Minority Interest After NP

0.71

1.03

1.05

0.55

0.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

623.22

521.75

645.99

386.63

472.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

623.22

521.75

645.99

386.63

472.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.35

4.48

5.54

3.98

4.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

116.58

116.58

116.57

97.14

97.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.6

16.64

18.4

14.1

14.74

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.63

9.67

11.16

7.53

8.71

Berger Paints: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Berger Paints India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.