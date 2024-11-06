iifl-logo-icon 1
Berger Paints India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

460.85
(-1.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Berger Paints India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

14.47%

14.47%

14.47%

14.47%

14.47%

Indian

60.51%

60.51%

60.51%

60.51%

60.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

15.76%

15.09%

15.83%

15.36%

14.95%

Non-Institutions

9.24%

9.92%

9.17%

9.64%

10.05%

Total Non-Promoter

25.01%

25.01%

25.01%

25%

25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.47%

Foreign: 14.47%

Indian: 60.51%

Non-Promoter- 15.76%

Institutions: 15.76%

Non-Institutions: 9.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Berger Paints: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

QUICKLINKS FOR Berger Paints India Ltd

