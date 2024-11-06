Berger Paints India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.58
97.14
97.13
97.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,888.66
4,198.05
3,666.76
3,182.48
Net Worth
5,005.24
4,295.19
3,763.89
3,279.61
Minority Interest
Debt
579.32
1,059.31
830.93
396.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
211.75
161.3
51.39
49.04
Total Liabilities
5,796.31
5,515.8
4,646.21
3,724.97
Fixed Assets
3,012.6
2,819.12
2,213.59
1,599.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
796.77
771.55
744.17
787.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
174.69
135.73
28.21
22.66
Networking Capital
1,478.01
1,614.93
1,453.36
976.88
Inventories
2,019.43
2,146.1
2,149.97
1,499
Inventory Days
101.37
90.86
Sundry Debtors
979.39
970.8
835.58
838.61
Debtor Days
39.39
50.83
Other Current Assets
439.23
518.05
475.71
305.04
Sundry Creditors
-1,409.12
-1,518.98
-1,554.8
-1,332.27
Creditor Days
73.31
80.75
Other Current Liabilities
-550.92
-501.04
-453.1
-333.5
Cash
334.24
174.47
206.88
338.55
Total Assets
5,796.31
5,515.8
4,646.21
3,724.97
