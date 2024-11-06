iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Berger Paints India Ltd Balance Sheet

460.85
(-1.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Berger Paints India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116.58

97.14

97.13

97.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,888.66

4,198.05

3,666.76

3,182.48

Net Worth

5,005.24

4,295.19

3,763.89

3,279.61

Minority Interest

Debt

579.32

1,059.31

830.93

396.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

211.75

161.3

51.39

49.04

Total Liabilities

5,796.31

5,515.8

4,646.21

3,724.97

Fixed Assets

3,012.6

2,819.12

2,213.59

1,599.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

796.77

771.55

744.17

787.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

174.69

135.73

28.21

22.66

Networking Capital

1,478.01

1,614.93

1,453.36

976.88

Inventories

2,019.43

2,146.1

2,149.97

1,499

Inventory Days

101.37

90.86

Sundry Debtors

979.39

970.8

835.58

838.61

Debtor Days

39.39

50.83

Other Current Assets

439.23

518.05

475.71

305.04

Sundry Creditors

-1,409.12

-1,518.98

-1,554.8

-1,332.27

Creditor Days

73.31

80.75

Other Current Liabilities

-550.92

-501.04

-453.1

-333.5

Cash

334.24

174.47

206.88

338.55

Total Assets

5,796.31

5,515.8

4,646.21

3,724.97

Berger Paints : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Berger Paints India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.