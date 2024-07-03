Berger Paints India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8,678.64
8,124.21
6,574.27
4,791.5
5,010.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,678.64
8,124.21
6,574.27
4,791.5
5,010.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.8
45.52
45.47
36.49
51.87
Total Income
8,735.44
8,169.73
6,619.74
4,827.99
5,062.85
Total Expenditure
7,168.2
7,005.77
5,591.02
3,943.62
4,164.24
PBIDT
1,567.24
1,163.96
1,028.72
884.37
898.61
Interest
60.41
69.93
36.11
32.17
32.97
PBDT
1,506.83
1,094.03
992.61
852.2
865.64
Depreciation
243.99
189.62
166.76
156.95
141.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
310.58
235.06
212.43
186.96
193.19
Deferred Tax
5.06
-5.04
0.76
-2.83
-22.16
Reported Profit After Tax
947.2
674.39
612.66
511.12
552.92
Minority Interest After NP
1.56
0.66
0.5
-0.03
-1.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
945.64
673.73
612.16
511.15
554.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
945.64
673.73
612.16
511.15
554.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.11
5.78
6.31
5.26
5.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
116.57
97.13
97.13
97.13
97.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.05
14.32
15.64
18.45
17.93
PBDTM(%)
17.36
13.46
15.09
17.78
17.27
PATM(%)
10.91
8.3
9.31
10.66
11.03
