To the Members of Berger Paints India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Berger Paints India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition (as described in Note 3.4 and Note 34 of the standalone financial statements) The Company recognises revenues when the control of goods and/ or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the net consideration, which the Company expects to receive for those goods and/or services from customers in accordance with the terms of the contracts. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of applicable rebates, and discounts (variable consideration). Our audit procedures included the following: The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, based on the terms of relevant contract and nature of discount and rebates arrangements, create complexities that require judgment in determining sales revenues. We read and evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy and assessed its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. Considering the above factors and the risk associated with revenue recognition, we have determined the same to be a key audit matter. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and applicable rebates/discounts. We performed test for a sample of individual revenue transactions by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents to assess that revenue is recognized on transfer of control to the customer in accordance with the terms of the contract. We tested, on a sample basis, rebates and discount schemes against the underlying documents to assess that the actual rebates and discounts recognized are as per the approved schemes and are appropriately recorded. We tested, on a sample basis, that revenue has been recognized in the proper period with reference to the supporting documents. We tested underlying documentation for journal entries which were considered to be material related to revenue recognition. We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Impairment Assessment of Investments in Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures (as described in Note 44 of the standalone financial statements) The carrying values of the Companys investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures are assessed annually by management for potential indicators of impairment by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". Accordingly, management has identified impairment indicators in respect of one joint venture and certain subsidiaries. As a result, an impairment assessment was required to be performed by the Company by comparing the carrying value of these investments to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognised. Our audit procedures included the following: For the purpose of the above impairment testing, management has determined the value in use and the fair value less costs to sell as applicable. Value in use has been determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. Furthermore, the value in use is sensitive to changes in some of the inputs used for forecasting the future cash flows. We have obtained and discussed with management and evaluated the key judgements/assumptions underlying managements assessment of potential indicators of impairment. Accordingly, we identified the assessment of potential impairment of investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures as a key audit matter because impairment assessment involves significant degree of management judgement in determining the key assumptions. We obtained an understanding of the impairment assessment process and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls in respect of the same. Where potential indicators of impairment were identified, we have assessed financial performance of subsidiaries and joint ventures and evaluated managements impairment assessments and assumptions of cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates, terminal growth rates and fair value less cost to sell, as applicable. We performed sensitivity analysis to determine the impact of changes in the key assumptions. We involved valuation specialists where considered necessary, to independently assess the assumptions and methodologies used by the Company in computing the recoverable amount. In making this assessment, we also assessed the objectivity, independence and competency of the valuation specialists. We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 48(b) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 55 (A) (vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 55 (A) (viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 33 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, as described in note 56 to the financial statements, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights and also for certain changes made using privileged/ administrative access right. Also, in respect of software used in maintaining payroll records, in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the underlying database was enabled and operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software except that in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on the same in respect of the software used to maintain payroll records.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per VISHAL SHARMA Partner

Place of Signature: New Delhi Membership Number: 096766 Dated: May 15, 2024 UDIN: 24096766BKFFRX1443

Annexure ‘1 Referred to in Paragraph 1 Under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Berger Paints India Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification of all the Property, plant and equipment over a period of once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification carried out during the year in accordance with said programme.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in Property, plant and equipment/ Right of use assets are held in the name of the Company except 7 (seven) title deeds of the immovable properties as disclosed in Note 4 and Note 47 to the standalone financial statements, as indicated in the below mentioned cases:

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs. in crores) Net carrying value (Rs. in crores) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company One freehold land at Rishra, West Bengal 1.36 1.36 Berger Auto & Industrial Coatings Limited No 3rd March, 2005 In terms of the order dated March 3, 2005 by the Honble High Court at Calcutta approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Berger Auto & Industrial Coatings Limited with the Company, the particular freehold land was transferred to the Company One freehold land at Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh 2.66 2.66 Andra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd No June 28, 2018 The Company has received the allotment in its name and execution of title deed in respect of freehold land at Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh is under process One leasehold land at Panaji, Goa 0.35 0.26 Rajdoot Paints Private Limited No October 01, 1998 In terms of the order dated October 01, 1998, the Honble High Court of Calcutta had One leasehold land at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh 0.27 0.13 Rajdoot Paints Private Limited No October 01, 1998 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Rajdoot Paints Private Limited with the Company with One leasehold land at Chandigarh 0.05 0.03 Rajdoot Paints Private Limited No October 01, 1998 effect from October 01, 1998. In terms of said order, all the aforesaid leasehold land parcels held by Rajdoot Paints Private Limited was transferred to the Company One leasehold land at Odisha 60.08 59.94 Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation No November 04, 2023 The Company has received the allotment in its name and execution of lease deed in respect of 80 acres of land in Odisha is under process. One leasehold land at Howrah, West Bengal 0.01 * Government of West Bengal No September 26, 1957 Renewal of lease with West Bengal Government in respect of a piece of land comprising about 0.08 acres at Howrah is under process since September 26, 2017.

* Amount in below rounding off norms.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note 27 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company and the details are as follows:

Rs. in Crore

Quarter ended Value per books of account Value per quarterly return/ statement Discrepancy (give details)* June 30, 2023 Inventories 2,013.66 1,976.95 36.71 Trade Receivables 1,108.86 1,150.38 (41.52) Trade Payables 1,674.97 1,686.97 (12.00) September 30, 2023 Trade Payables 1,675.69 1,676.69 (1.00) December 31, 2023 Inventories 1,926.96 1,919.12 7.84

* Quarterly statements submitted to banks were prepared and filed on the basis of provisional books/financial statements.

The Company does not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loan and has stood guarantees to companies as follows:

Rs. in Crore

Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 12.36 0.67 - Subsidiary Company Balance outstanding as at balance sheet 36.50 122.67 date in respect of the above Subsidiary (against which outstanding balances of loan as at year end amounts to Rs.38.13 crores)

During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantees or provided securities to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than as mentioned above.

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loan are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided securities or granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than as mentioned above.

(c) In respect of loans granted to a company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Repayment of principal had not fallen due during the year. The receipt of interest has been regular during the year. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than as mentioned above.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of Companys products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows.

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Crore) Period to which the amount relates [Financial Year (FY)] Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944, Finance Act, 1994 and Customs Act, 1962 Excise Duty/Service Tax/Customs 0.64 FY 2012-2013 and for FY 2017-2018 to FY 2021-2022 (Period: 2012-2013, April 2017 to June 2019 and July 2020 to July 2021) Adjudicating Authority 1.24 FY 2005-2006 to FY 2006-2007 and for FY 2015-2016 to FY 2017-2018 (Period: April 2005 to October 2006 and March 2016 to June 2017) Commissioner (Appeals) 22.73 FY 1990-1991 to FY 1995-1996 and for FY 2003-2004 to FY 2017-2018 (Period: 1990 to 1995, April 2003 to January 2005 and March 2005 to June 2017) Customs Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 21.84 FY 2011-2012 to 2013-2014 (Period: April 2011 to March 2014) High Court The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and The Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Sales Tax/Value added Tax 0.01 FY 2003-2004 Appellate and Revisional Board 4.19 FY 1983-1984 to 1985-1986, FY 1988-1989 to FY 1996-1997 and for FY 1999-2000 to 2011-2018 (Period: 1983-1985, 1988-1990, 1991-1994, 1995-1996, 1999-2001, 2002-2011 and 2012-2018) Appellate Authority 6.73 FY 1998-1999 to FY 2004-2005 and for FY 2012-2013 to FY 2018-2019 (Period: 1998-2000, 2001-2002, 2003- 2004, 2012-2015 and 2016-2018) Taxation Tribunal 1.64 FY 1994-1995 to FY 1998-1999, FY 2009-2010 and for FY 2012-13 to FY 2018-2019 (Period: 1994-1995, 1996- 1998, 2009-2010, 2012-2014 and 2015-2018) High Court Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 18.35 FY 2017-2018 to FY 2022-2023 (Period: July 2017 to Dec 2020 and April 2021 to March 2023) Adjudicating Authority 1.14 FY 2017-2018 to FY 2018-2019 (Period: July 2017 to March 2019) First Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 20.95 FY 2015-16, FY 2017-18 and for FY 2019-20 to FY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

* Net of amount deposited on account of dispute

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures. The Company does not have any associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any associate.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 54 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42.2 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42.2 to the standalone financial statements.

Annexure "2" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Berger Paints India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Berger Paints India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

