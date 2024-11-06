iifl-logo-icon 1
Berger Paints India Ltd Board Meeting

464.4
(0.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Berger Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 20241 Oct 2024
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find attached financial results (Standalone + Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along Limited Review Report and Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Jul 2024
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find attached intimation under Reg. 30 LODR and details of the same are attached in the letter dated 9th August, 2024. The Board at its meeting approved the Postal Ballot process in relation to the amendment in ESOP Plan, 2016. Details attached herewith for your kind reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202423 Apr 2024
BERGER PAINTS (I) LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 15 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Please find attached results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report and Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Please find attached Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023.

Berger Paints: Related News

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Read More
