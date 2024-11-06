Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 1 Oct 2024

BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find attached financial results (Standalone + Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along Limited Review Report and Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Jul 2024

BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find attached intimation under Reg. 30 LODR and details of the same are attached in the letter dated 9th August, 2024. The Board at its meeting approved the Postal Ballot process in relation to the amendment in ESOP Plan, 2016. Details attached herewith for your kind reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

BERGER PAINTS (I) LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 15 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Please find attached results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report and Press Release. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024