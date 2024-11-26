iifl-logo-icon 1
Life Insurance Corporation of India Board Meeting

845.3
(1.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:58 AM

Life Insurance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has informed the exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting8 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on November 08 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the limited review signed by the Corporations auditors is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on August 08 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of LIC of India have approved the Unaudited Financial Results and appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (the Corporation) is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and b) recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at their meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2024 have approved the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. They have also declared a Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Board of Directors of the Corporation in its meeting held on 25th April 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved Infusion of equity capital of LKR 500 Million (approximately INR 14 crores, based on exchange rates prevailing currently) in the form of equity capital at nominal value of LKR 10/- per share in Life Insurance Corporation (Lanka) Ltd. subject to approval from IRDAI and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 8th February 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine-month period ended on 31st December 2023. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (Corporation) have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 and Declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 4 per share. This is to inform that in continuation to our earlier filing vide Ref. no. LIC/SE/2023-24/180 dated February 08, 2024. In this regard, this is to inform that in respect to Point No. 1, i.e., Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, the wordings Limited Review Report issued by the Corporations Auditors, M/s Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants shall be read as Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

Life Insurance: Related News

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

7 Oct 2024|11:40 AM

Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

18 Sep 2024|11:49 AM

LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

30 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Life Insurance Corporation of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

