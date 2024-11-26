Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has informed the exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on November 08 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the limited review signed by the Corporations auditors is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on August 08 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of LIC of India have approved the Unaudited Financial Results and appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (the Corporation) is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and b) recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at their meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2024 have approved the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. They have also declared a Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Board of Directors of the Corporation in its meeting held on 25th April 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved Infusion of equity capital of LKR 500 Million (approximately INR 14 crores, based on exchange rates prevailing currently) in the form of equity capital at nominal value of LKR 10/- per share in Life Insurance Corporation (Lanka) Ltd. subject to approval from IRDAI and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024