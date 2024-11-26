|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has informed the exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on November 08 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the limited review signed by the Corporations auditors is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on August 08 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of LIC of India have approved the Unaudited Financial Results and appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (the Corporation) is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and b) recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at their meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2024 have approved the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. They have also declared a Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Board of Directors of the Corporation in its meeting held on 25th April 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved Infusion of equity capital of LKR 500 Million (approximately INR 14 crores, based on exchange rates prevailing currently) in the form of equity capital at nominal value of LKR 10/- per share in Life Insurance Corporation (Lanka) Ltd. subject to approval from IRDAI and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Life Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 8th February 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine-month period ended on 31st December 2023. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (Corporation) have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 and Declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 4 per share. This is to inform that in continuation to our earlier filing vide Ref. no. LIC/SE/2023-24/180 dated February 08, 2024. In this regard, this is to inform that in respect to Point No. 1, i.e., Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, the wordings Limited Review Report issued by the Corporations Auditors, M/s Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants shall be read as Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
