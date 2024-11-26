Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.Read More
Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.Read More
LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
