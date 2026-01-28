iifl-logo

LIC buys Bajaj Finance debentures worth ₹5,120 Crore

28 Jan 2026 , 01:14 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) announced that it has subscribed to 5.12 lakh debentures of Bajaj Finance Ltd, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The aggregate value of this transaction is ₹5,120 Crore.

At around 11.20 AM, LIC was trading 1.06% higher at ₹816.40, against the previous close of ₹807.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹816.45, and ₹808.70, respectively.

The business further informed that this acquisition is not a related party transaction. Further, neither the promoter nor the promoter group of LIC holds any interest in Bajaj Finance Limited.

The company said that the funds obtained through this debenture issue shall be primarily utilised for the general business purposes of Bajaj Finance. It additionally informed that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for this investment.

Bajaj Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited. It is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company is categorised as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (Investment-Front Office).

The company’s top-line performance for the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) fell short of street estimates owing to regulatory changes and GST-related disruptions.

