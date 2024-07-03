Life Insurance Corporation of India Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,77,521.05
4,76,632.79
4,29,500.77
4,05,398.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,77,521.05
4,76,632.79
4,29,500.77
4,05,398.5
Other Operating Income
3,69,135.14
3,08,670.77
2,94,105.52
2,85,515.33
Other Income
14,860.59
7,920.25
929.72
12,790.53
Total Income
8,61,516.78
7,93,223.81
7,24,536
7,03,704.36
Total Expenditure
8,18,636.88
7,55,940.54
7,16,594.51
6,92,270.32
PBIDT
42,879.9
37,283.27
7,941.49
11,434.04
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
42,879.9
37,283.27
7,941.49
11,434.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
6,097.69
5,466.25
8,013.17
9,176.73
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
36,782.21
31,817.02
-71.68
2,257.31
Minority Interest After NP
-31.08
2.03
6.19
446.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
40,915.85
35,996.64
4,124.71
2,974.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
40,915.85
35,996.64
4,124.71
2,974.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
64.69
56.91
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
30
0
0
Equity
6,325
6,325
6,325
100
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.97
7.82
1.84
2.82
PBDTM(%)
8.97
7.82
1.84
2.82
PATM(%)
7.7
6.67
-0.01
0.55
Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.Read More
Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.Read More
LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.