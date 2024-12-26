iifl-logo-icon 1
Life Insurance Corporation of India Option Chain

838.6
(-0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--800₹0.050%18,9750%
--840₹0.050%12,0750%
--850₹0.05-90.9%6,900-20%
5750%₹480%860₹0.05-88.88%67,275-26.87%
--870₹0.05-93.75%35,075-39.60%
6,3250%₹10-19.02%880₹0.1-94.28%43,125-65.75%
31,050-27.02%₹2-66.38%890₹0.5-89.58%32,775-57.77%
1,36,275-41.76%₹0.15-94.11%900₹7.5-31.81%1,78,250-36.73%
64,975-43.21%₹0.05-95.83%910₹20-0.49%51,750-31.81%
1,24,200-32.07%₹0.05-91.66%920₹27-7.69%81,075-26.94%
1,61,575-52.04%₹0.05-88.88%930₹36-7.92%1,23,625-30.42%
1,47,775-26.14%₹0.05-87.5%940₹48-2.43%78,775-14.90%
4,81,850-16.2%₹0.05-85.71%950₹55-4.76%2,03,550-23.37%
1,71,350-19.89%₹0.05-75%960₹677.89%80,500-18.12%
1,38,575-22.50%₹0.05-66.66%970₹786.84%56,350-6.66%
2,41,500-13.75%₹0.05-66.66%980₹88-0.22%85,100-16.38%
1,07,525-4.59%₹0.05-66.66%990₹101.659.3%68,425-0.83%
17,76,175-6.87%₹0.05-50%1,000₹1102.37%1,42,025-15.12%
1,27,075-0.45%₹0.050%1,010₹620%1,7250%
1,23,625-1.37%₹0.050%1,020₹1303.7%17,8250%
54,050-7.84%₹0.050%1,030₹46.30%6,3250%
1,27,075-0.45%₹0.050%1,040₹1461.38%7,4750%
1,18,450-11.96%₹0.2300%1,050₹152.50%00%
92,575-4.16%₹0.05-50%1,060₹155.850%00%
75,3250%₹0.05-66.66%1,070₹165.80%00%
75,325-2.96%₹0.05-50%1,080₹176.850%1,7250%
1,88,600-2.38%₹0.05-50%1,100₹2085.69%1,7250%
48,3000%₹0.050%1,120₹227.350%00%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

LIC's Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

7 Oct 2024|11:40 AM

Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

18 Sep 2024|11:49 AM

LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

30 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

