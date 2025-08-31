iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

31 Aug 2025 , 09:11 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday presented a dividend cheque of ₹7,324.34 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2024–25.

The cheque was handed over by R. Doraiswamy, CEO and Managing Director of LIC, to Union Finance Minister and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. The payout represents the government’s share of dividend, which was approved by shareholders at LIC’s annual general meeting held on August 26.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, including Nagaraju M., Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal. From LIC, Managing Directors Sat Pal Bhanoo, Dinesh Pant, Ratnakar Patnaik, and J. P. S. Bajaj, along with Northern Zonal Manager (In-charge), were also present. LIC, which is marking 69 years since its establishment, reported a total asset base of ₹56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

