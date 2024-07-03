iifl-logo-icon 1
Life Insurance Corporation of India Nine Monthly Results

869.05
(-0.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

3,24,063.96

3,43,733.67

2,85,341.93

2,83,107.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,24,063.96

3,43,733.67

2,85,341.93

2,83,107.85

Other Operating Income

2,83,185.81

2,39,871.87

2,26,249.93

2,17,831.06

Other Income

611.88

7,307.99

5,724.66

12,658.74

Total Income

6,07,861.64

5,90,913.53

5,17,316.51

5,13,597.65

Total Expenditure

5,79,542.17

5,65,781.23

5,09,788.57

5,05,865.89

PBIDT

28,319.47

25,132.29

7,527.94

7,731.76

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

28,319.47

25,132.29

7,527.94

7,731.76

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

4,066.41

4,475.42

8,043.74

8,140.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

24,253.06

20,656.88

-515.8

-408.71

Minority Interest After NP

-33.57

3.4

-3

447.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27,134.26

22,805.85

1,715.31

56.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27,134.26

22,805.85

1,715.31

56.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

42.9

36.06

2.71

5.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6,325

6,325

6,325

100

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.73

7.31

2.63

2.73

PBDTM(%)

8.73

7.31

2.63

2.73

PATM(%)

7.48

6

-0.18

-0.14

Life Insurance: Related NEWS

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

7 Oct 2024|11:40 AM

Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

18 Sep 2024|11:49 AM

LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

30 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Life Insurance Corporation of India

