LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

26 Aug 2025 , 12:53 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sold over half a percent stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL) through open market deals on August 25.

According to NSE bulk deals data, LIC offloaded 4 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.58% of TNPL’s paid-up equity, at ₹171 per share. As of June 2025, LIC held a 1.8% stake (12.46 lakh shares) in the bagasse-based paper manufacturer.

Interestingly, the stake sale came on a day when paper stocks witnessed strong buying after the government imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on virgin multi-layer paper board (VMPB) to curb cheaper imports. VMPB is widely used in packaging for pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food & beverages, electronics, cosmetics, liquor, and publishing industries.

Despite LIC’s partial exit, TNPL shares rallied 10.57% to close at ₹169.77 on the NSE on August 25, 2025. This is backed by heavy volumes.  Meanwhile, Capital Infra Trust came under pressure, slipping 3.5% to ₹76.97, even as Irish fund CIM Investment Fund ICAV, managed by CIM Investment Management, purchased 29.2 lakh units (1.06% of total outstanding) at ₹79.45 per unit. As of August 26, 2025, LIC shares are trading with a 0.76% dip at ₹887.25 in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

