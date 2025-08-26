LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sold over half a percent stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL) through open market deals on August 25.
According to NSE bulk deals data, LIC offloaded 4 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.58% of TNPL’s paid-up equity, at ₹171 per share. As of June 2025, LIC held a 1.8% stake (12.46 lakh shares) in the bagasse-based paper manufacturer.
Interestingly, the stake sale came on a day when paper stocks witnessed strong buying after the government imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on virgin multi-layer paper board (VMPB) to curb cheaper imports. VMPB is widely used in packaging for pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food & beverages, electronics, cosmetics, liquor, and publishing industries.
Despite LIC’s partial exit, TNPL shares rallied 10.57% to close at ₹169.77 on the NSE on August 25, 2025. This is backed by heavy volumes. Meanwhile, Capital Infra Trust came under pressure, slipping 3.5% to ₹76.97, even as Irish fund CIM Investment Fund ICAV, managed by CIM Investment Management, purchased 29.2 lakh units (1.06% of total outstanding) at ₹79.45 per unit. As of August 26, 2025, LIC shares are trading with a 0.76% dip at ₹887.25 in the NSE.
