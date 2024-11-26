|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed July 19, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (Corporation) have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 and Declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 4 per share.
