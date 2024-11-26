iifl-logo-icon 1
Life Insurance Corporation of India Dividend

853.4
(1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:49:59 AM

Life Insurance CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 2024660Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed July 19, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend.
Dividend8 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 2024440Interim
This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (Corporation) have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 and Declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 4 per share.

Life Insurance: Related News

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

7 Oct 2024|11:40 AM

Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

18 Sep 2024|11:49 AM

LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

30 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

