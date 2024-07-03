Life Insurance Corporation of India Summary

Life Insurance Corporation of India was established on September 01, 1956 under the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956. The Corporation obtained Certificate of Registration, to undertake the business of life insurance by a Certificate dated September 20, 1956 issued by the Controller of Insurance in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act. The Corporation obtained the Certificate of Registration from the IRDAI to undertake life insurance business on January 1, 2001 which was renewed on an annual basis under Section 3A of the Insurance Act. Further, pursuant to amendment to Section 3A of the Insurance Act with effect from December 2014, the process of annual renewal of Certificate of Registration was discontinued. The Corporation is governed by provisions of the governing Act; it is also registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is subject to such provisions of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Act, 1999 as amended, and regulations that are not inconsistent with the Act. The Corporation is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. The Corporations life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products, variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. In 1956, nationalization of 245 Companies and LIC came into being on 1st September. The Corporation established foreign branches in Fiji and Mauritius to sell life insurance.In 1959, the Corporation constructed a 14 storey Sky scraper building for housing Southern Zonal Office. In 1960, the Corporation established foreign branch in United Kingdom. Officers Training College was founded by the Corporation at Nagpur on 16th May.In 1961, First Camp for On the Spot policies was organized on 15th August in Rohtak District. The first batch of Direct Recruit Officers joined the Corporation.In 1962, the Corporation inaugurated the Pilot scheme of Premium Collection Through Post Offices in village Chandlai on 25th March, 1962.In 1963-64, the Corporation undertook initiatives in becoming pioneer in installing computers with installation of two computer systems - one in Mumbai and one in Kolkata, with an aim to improve operations. Yogakshema, an architectural landmark, Corporate Office of LIC was inaugurated by Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 26th December. LIC started doing General Insurance business.In 1965, Policy Holders Council was set up in each Division by the Corporation and The Central Coordination Committee for Sports was formed.In 1967, IBM 1401/1410 Computer was installed at Mumbai. The EDP Department started functioning.In 1969, Officers training college was shifted from Nagpur to Borivali, Mumbai.In 1970, Commemorative Stamp and Post Card was issued through Indian Posts and Telegraphs depicting Indian Life Insurance. 1870-1970.The concept of Agents Clubs was introduced in 1971.The first Career Agents Branches were set up in 1972 and the Corporation formulated the LIC of India(Agents) Regulations. In 1978, the Corporation started a Joint Venture Kenindia Assurance Co. Limited. A Scheme of Incentive Bonus to Development Officers came into existence.In 1980, the Corporation began to recruit Development Officers and The National Insurance Academy(NIA) sponsored jointly with GIC and its subsidiaries, was founded.In 1981, the Corporation implemented Reorganization Policy to give effect to operations decentralization and proper decision-making. Jana Raksha Policy was launched to cater to the rural masses. Installation of Microprocessors was first initiated in October by the Corporation and the recruitment under sports quota started.ECIL-2958 Mainframe was installed at Mumbai in 1982. In August 1987, the Corporation introduced Landless Agricultural Labourers Group Insurance (LAGLI). On November 25th, LICs prestigious Jeevan Bharati Building was inaugurated by the then Union Finance and Commerce Minister Shri N.D. Tiwari.In 1989, an associate recognized as LIC Housing Finance Limited was set up by the Corporation. LIC turned into a financial conglomerate. The Corporation established LIC Mutual Fund as a trust on 20th April 1989. The Corporation established a subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c), in Bahrain. Software Development Centre was established at Corporate Office in 1993 and Front End Applications Package was introduced on 17th July in 17 BOs.The Rural Group Life Insurance Scheme (RGLIS) was launched on 15th August, 1995.In 1997, the Corporation introduced Corporations Metro Area Network (MAN)and Wide Area Network (WAN) resulting in linking network of all branches on 22nd November.First IVRS was inaugurated in Mumbai on 21st August 1998 by the Corporation and 150 touch screen based Information Kiosks were set up across the country enabling Customers to get information about policies, new plans, bonus etc. in 1998.LIC (International) EC extended its operations to Qatar with effect from 28th September 1999.In 2000, the Corporation set up a subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Ltd., in Nepal. For faster dissemination of information, LIC launched its website www.licindia.in and intranet Site Jeevan Sanchar. In 2001, the First unit linked Insurance Plan(ULIP) Bima Plus was launched on 12th February. LIC signed its first strategic alliance with Corporation Bank on 6th June. Krishi Shramik Samajik Suraksha Yojana launched on 30th June. Premium payment facility through internet introduced on 12th September. Shikshan Sahyog Yojana was inaugurated on 31st December. LIC (Nepal) Ltd, was inaugurated as a joint venture between LIC and Vishal Group in Nepal on 3rd December.In 2002, LICs first Info Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai. Call Centres were set up at 8 locations across the country. IVRS accessible through Unified Access Number 1251 was integrated with Call Centres on 12th April. Corporate Messaging Solution was implemented. The business through Bancassurance commenced and there was a strategic tie-up with Corporation Bank. A Joint Venture LIC (Lanka) Ltd was formed.In 2003, LIC (Lanka) Ltd was inaugurated as a joint venture between LIC and Bartleet Group of Sri Lanka on 1st March. Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana was launched on 14th July. LICs first ever Premium Payment Facility through ATM was inaugurated in collaboration with Corporation Bank on 20th December.In 2004, premium payment through ECS and Kiosk commenced. SMS Service initiative was launched. MOU was signed for establishing a joint stock company in Saudi Arabia on 20th December. (SICCI). Vidyanet (an Online training Portal for Agents) was launched.In 2005, LIC and IndusInd Bank tie up for providing first ever group insurance scheme to account holders of the bank in October. LICs First Satellite Sampark Office (later renamed as Satellite Office) inaugurated in Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi (Delhi DO-1), NZ on 2nd September. The Corporation launched Enterprise Document Management System (EDMS) and Corporate Active Data Warehouse.In 2006, the Corporation Established LICs Golden Jubilee Foundation to support projects like construction of hospitals, schools, buildings, class rooms, old age homes and scholarships etc. and provide scholarships to meritorious students from marginalized communities.In 2007, the Corporation established a subsidiary, LIC Pension Fund Limited. During the year, the Corporation signed an agreement for implementation of Enterprise Document Management System (EDMS) to convert all policy records into digital format. LIC HFL Financial Services Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation was incorporated on 31st October. The Corporation established a subsidiary, LIC Cards Services Limited, to provide credit card services in 2008. CLIA Channel started in 2008. LIC Pension Fund was launched. LIC HFL Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) was incorporated on 14th February 2008.In 2009, the Risk Management Department was set up. LIC launched Credit Card LIC Card. Alternate Channels of premium payment was started. New CRM initiatives like Relationship Renewal program, Help desk, Exclusive CRE, Help book started. Direct Marketing Channel, established in August 2009 with 6 Units, has 119 Units spread across all Divisions of the Corporation. The initiative was aimed at creating new systems for Business Generation, Sales Process monitoring and Digital Marketing with a view to reach out to untapped Markets and providing new buying experience to the Customers, especially to young, tech-savvy Millennial and High Net worth Individuals.In 2010, online paperless underwriting, SMS Enquiry Service for proposal status was started by the Corporation.Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) was launched in 2011.In 2012, the Corporation established a wholly owned subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (Singapore) Pte Ltd, in Singapore. LICs officially developed mobile app for Android based Smartphones was deployed for general public on 23rd March 2012 and Jeevan Akshay VI-first policy of LIC was made available for online sale by the Corporation.In 2013, the Corporation launched ODS and Customer & Merchant Portal, Remote Audit, Results Framework Document System for HRD/OD, Automation of Employee Information Management and Syndicate Bank signed MOU on 27 June 2013 as Corporate Agent of LIC to sell LIC products.In 2014, the Corporation introduced Club Galaxy for Agents. Collection of Micro Insurance Premium through Mobile App was launched.In 2015, the Corporation established a subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Bangladesh Limited, in Bangladesh. E-APAR, Legal management system was introduced by the Corporation. The Corporation launched three social security schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension yojana (APY).In 2016, Bima Diamond Plan was launched on 1st September. LICs eServices, compliant to IRDA regulations was launched on 1st February. The Corporation announced a One time Diamond Jubilee Special Reversionary Bonus for policyholders whose policies were in force as on 01 September 2016.In 2017, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Concept was launched. The digitization of policy records for 29 Crore customers was completed. SMS based customer helpline started. Premium payment through wallets, BHIM, UPI enabled.In 2018, LIC training centres (MDC, ZTCs) and CO OD/HRD was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certificate and BIS accredition approved by the Corporation. LIC mobile app was launched for agents by the Corporation and LIC call centre services were launched.In 2019, the Corporation completed the acquisition of 51% stake in IDBI Bank. The Corporation infused Rs.47,430.00 million into IDBI Bank, currently one of its Associates on October 23, 2019 using policyholders funds. IDBI Bank raised Rs. 14,351.80 million on December 19, 2020 by way of a qualified institutional placement. IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of the Corporation with effect from January 21, 2019. Multy utility cash card SUVIDHA was launched in collaboration with IDBI bank. Agent recruitment app was launched and Subsidiaries Department was formed at Central Office of the Corporation.In 2020, the Corporation was designated as Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII). Online and Paperless Process of completion of Micro Insurance Policies was launched on 6th March. IPO Cell/PMU Department was formed at Central Office. Uninterrupted Service to Customers through online services during Pandemic was introduced by the Corporation. There was Awareness Campaigns in lockdown and post lockdown period of COVID-19 epidemic situation and various customer friendly measures were taken to serve policyholders in view of lockdown.In 2021, the Corporation launched Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Application. Deposit Collection Management Centre was launched on 5th January. The Dena Bank Building in Bandra Kurla Complex was acquired by the Corporation.During the year 2020-21, the Corporation under Individual New Business, has procured 2,09,75,439 Policies with a First Year PremiumIncome of Rs 56,406.51 Crore.Currently the channel has tie-up with 8 PSU Banks, 6 Private Banks, 13 Regional Rural Banks, 41 Cooperative Banks and 1 Foreign Bank under Corporate Agency agreement with 57,919 outlets of these Banks all over the country. In addition to Banks, the channel has tie-up with 69 other Corporate Agents, 79 Brokers and 145 Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF). During the year 2020-21, 4 Banks, 6 Corporate Agents and 24 Insurance Marketing Firms were added to the channel.During the year 2021, the Corporation introduced 5 individual products viz. LICs Jeevan Akshay-VII, LICs New Jeevan Shanti, LICs BimaJyoti, LICs Bachat Plus and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (Government sponsored pension scheme). In addition, the Corporation also introduced modified versions of 2 Individual Health products viz. LICs Cancer Cover, LICs New Jeevan Arogya and 1 Health Rider viz. LICs Critical Illness Rider in order to make them compliant with the Guidelines on Standardization in Health Insurance, issued by IRDAI.During the FY 2020-21, the Corporation has completed 3 nos Branch Offices (Washim, Yamunanagar and CBO IV Mysore), 8 nos Residential units across the Country. Construction works are in progress for DO building at Bhubaneswar, 9 nos BOs and 90 nos Officers Quarters at various locations, Sales Training Centre building at Warangal & Bareilly and Investment Buildings at CP-3 Lucknow, GIFT CITY Gandhinagar & EM Bypass Road Kolkata. Planning initiated for Construction of major Investment Buildings at Ludhiana and Scheme 54 Indore and building for Sales Training Centre at Bhilai. The installed capacity of rooftop Solar PV till 31st March 2020 was 2,184 KWp and added 955 KWp capacity during the FY 2020-21.In the F.Y. 2020-21, 2 plots were purchased, of which 1 was purchased by the Southern Zonal Office and 1 by North Central Zonal Office. The total area is 36,177.9 sq. ft. and the total cost involved is Rs. 11.99 crore. Besides this, the Western Zonal Office has purchased 1 ready built premises with land area admeasuring 2,878.36 sq. mtrs. and total built up area admeasuring 10,189.75 sq. mtrs. The premises have been purchased for Rs 380 crore.During the year 2021-22, the Corporation under Individual New Business, has procured 2,17,18,695 Policies with a First Year PremiumIncome of Rs. 54,821.27 Crore.During the year 2021-22, the Overseas Branches put together issued 7,491 policies with a First Premium Income of Rs. 120.41 crore.Total Premium Income increased by 6.10% to Rs. 4,27,419.21 Crore in FY 2022.During the year 2022, the Corporation has allotted 6,324,997,701 equity shares to President of India which includes 6,224,997,701 Bonus share.During financial year 2021-22, the Corporation introduced 5 new products including 4 Individual Products viz. LICs Saral Jeevan Bima, LICs Saral Pension, LICs Arogya Rakshak, LICs Dhan Rekha and 1 Group Product viz. LICs Group Assurance Plan. In addition, the Corporation also introduced modified versions of eight products including six Individual Products LICs Bima Jyoti, LICs Jeevan Akshay VII, LICs New Jeevan Shanti, LICs Saral Pension, LICs Bhagya Lakshmi, LICs New Jeevan Mangal and two Group Products viz. LICs New One Year Renewable Group Term Assurance Plan I and LICs New One Year Renewable Group Term Assurance Plan II.As at the end of the financial year 2021-22, the Corporation had 33 Individual Products, 16 Group Products and 7 Individual Riders available for sale.As on 31 March, 2022, there were 8 Zonal Offices located at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Bhopal and Patna. There were 113 Divisional Offices, 2,048 Branch Offices, 1564 Satellite Offices (SOs) and 1,170 Mini Offices.The Shares of the Corporation were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) w.e.f. May 17, 2022.As on 31.03.2023, there were 8 Zonal Offices located at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Bhopal and Patna.There were 113 Divisional Offices, 2,048 Branch Offices, 1580 Satellite Offices (SOs) and 1,169 Mini Offices.During the financial year 2022-23, the Corporation introduced 7 new Individual products viz LICs Bima Ratna, LICs Dhan Sanchay, LICs New Pension Plus, LICs Dhan Varsha, LICs New Tech -Term, LICs New Jeevan Amar, LICs Jeevan Azad and 1 Group Rider viz. LICs Group Accident Benefit Rider. In addition, the Corporation also introduced modified versions of 5 Individual Products viz. LICs Aadhaar Stambh, LICs Aadhaar Shila, LICs New Jeevan Shanti , LICs Jeevan Akshay -VII and LICs Saral Pension.During year 2022-23, the Corporation under Individual New Business, has procured 2,04,28,937 Policies with a First Year Premium Income of Rs 58,662.11 Crores. The Overseas Branches put together issued 9,443 policies with a First Premium Income of Rs. 107.68 Crore.