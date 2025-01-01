iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

486.05
(-2.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

137.68

137.68

137.68

137.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,551.58

6,857.93

5,461.62

4,310.96

Net Worth

7,689.26

6,995.61

5,599.3

4,448.64

Minority Interest

Debt

150.26

152.32

628.85

982.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

968.02

915.27

863.2

838.24

Total Liabilities

8,807.54

8,063.2

7,091.35

6,269.46

Fixed Assets

8,680.78

8,320.78

7,623.5

6,771.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

135.07

30.41

22.39

19.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

57.27

69.17

55.48

45.72

Networking Capital

-991.7

-1,038.14

-631.15

-886.72

Inventories

58.67

61.18

53.39

52.48

Inventory Days

1.18

1.94

Sundry Debtors

1,029.84

1,021.15

930.05

774.74

Debtor Days

20.62

28.66

Other Current Assets

827.87

780.59

904.82

570.99

Sundry Creditors

-945.01

-996.59

-733.11

-720.79

Creditor Days

16.26

26.66

Other Current Liabilities

-1,963.07

-1,904.47

-1,786.3

-1,564.14

Cash

926.12

680.98

21.13

318.89

Total Assets

8,807.54

8,063.2

7,091.35

6,269.46

Gujarat Gas : related Articles

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Read More
Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

