Gujarat Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

510.3
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16,456.22

9,866.44

10,300.34

6,174.33

yoy growth (%)

66.78

-4.21

66.82

21.24

Raw materials

-13,436.87

-6,996.53

-7,881.78

-4,677.99

As % of sales

81.65

70.91

76.51

75.76

Employee costs

-190.88

-177.49

-175.36

-139.01

As % of sales

1.15

1.79

1.7

2.25

Other costs

-752.17

-608.23

-608.93

-462.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.57

6.16

5.91

7.48

Operating profit

2,076.3

2,084.19

1,634.27

895.06

OPM

12.61

21.12

15.86

14.49

Depreciation

-384.91

-343.57

-317.98

-271.82

Interest expense

-56.82

-116.76

-192.17

-196.08

Other income

90.74

71.44

83.66

35.68

Profit before tax

1,725.31

1,695.3

1,207.78

462.84

Taxes

-427.77

-427.15

-14.46

-171.48

Tax rate

-24.79

-25.19

-1.19

-37.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,297.54

1,268.15

1,193.32

291.36

Exceptional items

-11.9

0

0

0

Net profit

1,285.64

1,268.15

1,193.32

291.36

yoy growth (%)

1.37

6.27

309.56

32.73

NPM

7.81

12.85

11.58

4.71

Gujarat Gas : related Articles

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

