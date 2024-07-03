iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Ltd Annually Results

503
(0.43%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,292.97

17,306.16

16,787.35

10,057.11

10,526.49

Excise Duty

602.78

546.76

331.13

190.66

226.15

Net Sales

15,690.19

16,759.4

16,456.22

9,866.45

10,300.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

164.37

104.19

92.49

73.69

83.89

Total Income

15,854.56

16,863.59

16,548.71

9,940.14

10,384.23

Total Expenditure

13,813.81

14,367.41

14,391.82

7,782.25

8,666.1

PBIDT

2,040.75

2,496.18

2,156.89

2,157.89

1,718.13

Interest

29.31

40.35

56.82

116.76

192.17

PBDT

2,011.44

2,455.83

2,100.07

2,041.13

1,525.96

Depreciation

474.3

428.26

384.91

343.56

317.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

331.5

463.39

416.05

421.24

294.3

Deferred Tax

61.94

35.8

11.74

5.94

-285.14

Reported Profit After Tax

1,143.7

1,528.38

1,287.37

1,270.39

1,198.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,143.7

1,528.38

1,287.37

1,270.39

1,198.82

Extra-ordinary Items

41.44

0

-8.93

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,102.26

1,528.38

1,296.3

1,270.39

1,198.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.61

22.16

18.7

18.45

17.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

283

332.5

100

100

62.5

Equity

137.68

137.68

137.68

137.68

137.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13

14.89

13.1

21.87

16.68

PBDTM(%)

12.81

14.65

12.76

20.68

14.81

PATM(%)

7.28

9.11

7.82

12.87

11.63

Gujarat Gas: Related NEWS

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

