Gujarat Gas Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Gujarat Gas Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (hereinafter referred to as “Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as “SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as “ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition Principal audit procedures performed included the following: The Company is in the business of distribution of natural gas. The Company has major types of customers such as industrial, commercial, non- commercial, domestic and CNG (including oil marketing companies). - Evaluated the design of internal control. Revenue from sale of natural gas is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement of gas sales in the Standalone Financial Statements considering following aspects: - For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control: - Different pricing structure for different types of customers and frequency of price change. Verified samples of gas sales invoices with relevant agreements executed with the customers, accuracy of pricing, consumption quantity, tax amount of invoices of major types of customers. - Voluminous number of customers. Site visit to understand flow of data. - Capturing Gas Consumption data in billing. - Performed analytical procedures to verify number of bills generated during the year for each major type of customers as per their respective billing cycle. - Estimating unbilled revenue at the year-end. - On sample basis, verified: - Extensive use of SAP and other IT systems for managing the billing operation. Up-dation of Daily Consumption Quantity of gas of Industrial customers in the billing system. Up-dation of prices of gas for all major types of customers in the billing system. Sales invoices. - Verified subsequent realisation, on test check basis, of invoices generated for the month of March 2024. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115. 2 Contingent Liabilities Principal audit procedure performed included the following: Contingent Liabilities are for ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims and legal proceedings. - Obtained details of disputed claims as on March 31, 2024 from the management. Contingent liabilities are considered as key audit matters as the amount involved is significant and it also involves significant management judgement to determine possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. - Discussed with the management about the significant judgment considered in determining possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. - Verified relevant documents related to disputes. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 37.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Final Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of standalone the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) As the company is a Government Company, in terms of notification no. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June 2015, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

g) As the company is a Government Company, in terms of notification no. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June 2015, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub-section (16) of section 197 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 43 to the standalone financial statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries”), which the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

3. In terms of section 143(5) of the Act, we give our report in “Annexure C” by taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representations received from the management on the matters specified in the directions and sub directions issued under the aforesaid section by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

ANNEXURE A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Gujarat Gas Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial statements of Gujarat Gas Limited (‘the Company) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the SA prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

ANNEXURE - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report on the standalone financial statements to the members of Gujarat Gas Limited of even date) Report on the Companies (Auditor Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of Gujarat Gas Limited (‘the Company).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that (i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including right of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items, other than underground gas pipelines which are not physically verifiable, over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except in respect of following immovable properties:

Description of properties Gross carrying value as at Balance Sheet date Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Freehold Land at Hazira Rs 15.88 Crore Government of Gujarat Promoter Held since May 01, 1999 Disputed Freehold Land at Mora, Surat Rs 1 Government of Gujarat Promoter Held since April 05, 2002 Disputed Freehold Land at Ichchhapur Hazira Rs 21.35 Crore Erstwhile entity GSPC Gas Co. Ltd. NA Held since April 01, 2006 Transfer of name in favour of the Company is to be completed

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals except natural gas in pipelines / cascades / tanks which are not physically verifiable. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such physical verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from any Bank / Financial Institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) In respect of investment made, guarantee or security provided and granted any loans or advances in nature of loans:

During the year, the Company has made investments in a Company and granted unsecured loans to other parties, in respect of which: (a) During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties in respect of which: (i) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(ii) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to employees is 3.32 crores and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is 5.21 crores.

(b) In our opinion, terms and conditions of investment made, grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable, have been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. (iv) In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in terms of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of Companies Act and rule made there under. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products (Natural Gas) pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, where the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, value added tax, excise, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of customs. In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable as applicable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of disputes, are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Crores) Year to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.07 Financial Year 2007- 08 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.00 Financial Year 2011- 12 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.04 Financial Year 2012 -13 Assessing Officer Wealth Tax Act, 1957 Wealth Tax 0.02 Financial Year 2013 -14 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 2.04 Financial Year 2015- 16 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 1.29 Financial Year 2016 -17 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.01 Financial Year 2021 -22 Assessing Officer Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 7.72 Financial Years 2010- 11 to 2014 -15 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 3.57 Financial Years 2009-10 to 2014-15 (up to Aug-2014) The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 0.94 Sept-2014 to 14th May-2015 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 1.84 May10 (2010-11) to Feb-2016 (up to 02.02.2016) Excise and Service Tax commissioner Finance Act, 1944 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 24.65 Financial Years 2005-06 to 2012-13 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and service tax Act, 2017 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 11.49 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) CGST and Central Excise Goods and service tax Act, 2017 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 2.70 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) CGST and Central Excise Goods and service tax Act, 2017 Service Tax and Duty of Excise 0.50 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner CGST and Central Excise

(*) Figure in Rs 0.00 denotes amount less than Rs 50,000.

(viii) (a) The Company does not have any transactions related to previously unrecorded income in the books of the account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings and payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. According to the information and explanation given to us, as Company is engaged in the business of supply of natural gas, being public utility, security deposits from the customers, though shown as current liability, the company does not consider the same as short-term funds.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary / associate.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary / associate and therefore reporting on clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government of India, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The group does not have any CIC as part of the group during the year and as on balance sheet date. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii)The company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (herein after referred as “CSR”) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent CSR amount as at the end of the previous financial year and current financial year to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year and current financial year respectively in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on directions and sub directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Based on the audit procedures performed and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representations given to us by the management in the normal course of audit, we report to the best of our knowledge and belief that:

Sr. No. Directions / Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Directions Auditors response Impact on accounts and financial statements 1 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If no, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated The Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT System i.e. SAP. We have not come across any accounting transaction outside the SAP system No impact 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver / write off of debts / loans / interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a Government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company). There are no cases of restructuring of any existing loan or any waiver of loan / debt / interest during the year. Not Applicable 3 Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of grants /subsidy from Central / State Government or its agencies. Not Applicable Sub directions Service Sector 4 Whether the Companys pricing policy absorbs all fixed and variable cost of production and the overheads allocated at the time of fixation of price? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a pricing policy and the Companys pricing policy is considering all fixed and variable cost of production / supply of natural gas and the overheads allocated at the time of fixation of price. No impact 5 Whether the Company recovers commission for work executed on behalf of Government / other organizations that is properly recorded in the books of accounts? Whether the Company has an efficient system for billing and collection of revenue? The Company has not undertaken any work or project executed on behalf of Government / other organizations and recovery of commission for the same. However, for other business activities, the Company has SAP system in place for billing and accounting for collection of revenue. The Company has policy and procedure in place for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its sales activities. Not Applicable No impact 6 Whether the Company regularly monitors timely receipt of subsidy from Government and it is properly recording them in its books? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of subsidy from Government. Not Applicable 7 Whether interest earned on parking of funds received for specific projects from Government was properly accounted for? According to the information and explanations given to us, we have not come across any cases of receipt of fund for any projects from Government. Not Applicable 8 Whether the Company has entered into Memorandum of understanding with its Administrative Ministry, if so, whether the impact thereof has been properly dealt with in the financial statements? During the year, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into Memorandum of understanding with its Administrative Ministry. Not Applicable Sub Directions Trading 9 Whether the company has an effective system for recovery of dues in respect of its sales activities and the dues outstanding and recoveries there against have been properly recorded in the books of accounts? The Company has a policy and procedure for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its sales activities. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the recoveries against the dues have been properly recorded in the books of accounts. No impact 10 Whether the company has effective system for physical verification, valuation of stock, treatment of non-moving items and accounting the effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures and systems, in relation to physical verification of inventories, valuation of stock, treatment of non-moving items and accounting the effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification, are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. Impact taken into account in the financial statements 11 The effectiveness of the system followed in recovery of dues in respect of sale activities may be examined and reported. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a policy and procedure for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its sales activities. There are no significant instances of its failure observed for the year under audit. Allowance for bad and doubtful debts as on March 31, 2024 is Rs 21.29 Crore based on expected credit loss model. Impact taken into account in the financial statements