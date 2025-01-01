|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|5.66
|283
|Final
|Results and dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) egulations, 2015 , we inform you that the Board also recommended dividend i.e. Rs. 5.66 per equity share of Rs 2/- each to the shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. Record date for Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
