Gujarat Gas Ltd Summary

Gujarat Gas Limited (formerly known as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited), is Indias largest city gas distribution player with presence spread across 44 Districts in the State of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Thane GA which includes Palghar district of Maharashtra. The company has around 35,650 km of gas pipeline network. It has 808 CNG stations and provides close to 9.75 mmscmd of Natural Gas to over 19.28 lakhs households and over 4360 industrial customers. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 February 2012 and is presently engaged in Natural Gas Business in India. In October 2012, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) announced that it had signed definitive agreement for acquiring 65.12% equity stake in Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL) from London-based British Gas Group through Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). GGL paid Rs 295 per share to BG Group for acquiring its 65.12% stake in GGCL, aggregating to Rs 2463.46 crore. GGL acquired further 8.58% stake in GGCL through an open offer to the shareholders of GGCL at a price of Rs 314.17 per share, aggregating to Rs 347.68 crore.The Members of the Board at its meeting held on 24 February 2014 granted in-principle to the consolidation by way of amalgamation of GGL, GSPC Gas, GGCL, GFSL and GTCL through a High Court approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement. The Board at its meeting held on 21 April 2014 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation. Pursuant to the Scheme, Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) has been vested with the city gas distribution (CGD) business of GSPC Gas, Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL), GFSL and GTCL with effect from 1 April 2013. Gujarat Gas Limited was listed on the bourses on 15 September 2015. On 17 December 2015, Gujarat Gas (GGL) informed the stock exchanges that it has executed a Gas Purchase Contract for Regasified LNG with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited. This shall effectively enable GGL to purchase 0.50 mmscmd additional Regasified LNG on long term basis valid up to 0600 hrs of 1 July 2025.On 4 June 2016, Gujarat Gas (GGL) informed the stock exchanges that PNGRB vide its letter dated 27 May 2016 has granted authorisation to the company to lay, build, operate, or expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) for the Geographical Area of Amreli district in Gujarat and GGL has accepted the authorization. As per the provisions of the PNGRB (Exclusivity for City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulation, 2008, GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to 26 May 2041 and 60 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to 26 May 2021 for the CGD network. Further, the Authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 7,477 sq. kms.On 13 June 2016, Gujarat Gas (GGL) informed the stock exchanges that PNGRB vide its letter dated 6 June 2016 has granted authorisation to the company to lay, build, operate, or expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) for the Geographical Area of Dahej-Vagra Taluka, Bharuch district in Gujarat and GGL has accepted the authorization. As per the provisions of the PNGRB (Exclusivity for City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulation, 2008, GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to 5 June 2041 and 60 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to 5 June 2021 for the CGD network. Further, the Authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 909.09 sq. kms.On 27 June 2016, Gujarat Gas (GGL) informed the stock exchanges that PNGRB has issued the letter dated 22 June 2016 for Grant of Authorisation to the company to lay, build, operate, or expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) for the Geographical Area of Ahmedabad district (excluding the area already authorized) in the State of Gujarat and GGL has accepted the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB vide a confirmation letter to PNGRB on 27 June 2016. As per the provisions of the PNGRB (Exclusivity for City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulation, 2008, GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to 21 June 2041 and 60 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to 21 June 2021 for the CGD network. Further, the Authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 5,760.41 sq. kms.On 30 June 2016, Gujarat Gas (GGL) informed the stock exchanges that PNGRB has issued the letter dated 27 June 2016 for Grant of Authorisation to the company to lay, build, operate, or expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) for the Geographical Area of Dahod district in Gujarat, GGL has accepted the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB vide a confirmation letter to PNGRB on 28 June 2016. As per the provisions of the PNGRB (Exclusivity for City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulation, 2008, GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to 26 June 2041 and 60 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to 26 June 2021 for the CGD network. Further, the Authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 3,636 sq. kms.On 7 July 2016, Gujarat Gas informed the stock exchanges that pursuant to the letter from the PNGRB dated 4 July 2016 for Grant of Authorisation to Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) to lay, build, operate, or expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) for the Geographical Areas of Panchmahal District and Anand District (excluding the area already authorized) in the State of Gujarat, GGL has accepted both the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB vide a confirmation letter to PNGRB on 7 July 2016. As per the provisions of the PNGRB (Exclusivity for City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulation, 2008, GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to 3 July 2041 and 60 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to 3 July 2021 for each of the CGD network. Further, the Authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 3,304 sq. kms for Panchmahal District and 1,888.96 sq. kms for Anand District (excluding the area already authorized).On 30 May 2017, Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) announced that it has entered into a non-binding MoU with Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations.In March 2020,subsequent to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) followed by countrywide lock down, the Company continued its uninterrupted supply of Natural Gas to its customers based on their requirement. However, the lockdown had an impact in the immediate natural gas demand, mainly from Industrial and CNG customers. As restrictions are being lifted gradually in many of Companys operating areas, demand has started showing up an increasing trend both in industrial and CNG segments. As on 31 March 2020,the company has one associate company,namely Guj Info Petro Ltd.During the quarter ended 30 June 2020,the company commercialized 13 new CNG stations.During the quarter ended 30 September 2020,the company commercialized 51 new CNG stations. During the quarter ended 31 December 2020,the company commercialized 83 new CNG stations. During the year ended on 31 March 2021, the Company added 150 new CNG stations, the highest by any City Gas Distribution (CGD) company in lndia. The company also added more than 1,00,000 households, 350 industrial customers and laid pipeline network of over 4600 kms including commissioned as well as ongoing projects. The Company continues to hold the leadership position in CGD industry in terms of size and scale of operation, with more than 1.55 million households, over 13,000 commercial customers, 559 CNG stations, over 4,000 industrial units and close 30,000 kilometre of natural gas pipeline network, as on 31 March 2021.Pursuant to the approval by the Board of Directors on 1st June 2021, the Company had executed Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 26th October 2021 to transfer / purchase of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Business of Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Areas from Gujarat State Petronet Limited (holding company) to Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) by way of slump sale and the Company has completed the above transfer of business as per BTA.In 2023, GGL commissioned 102 new CNG stations; crossing milestone of 800 CNG stations. Electrical Vehicles (EV) charging facility was commissioned at Company owned CNG station at Kevadia as a pilot project with Tata Power. It commissioned first green hydrogen blending project at NTPCs township in Hazira, Gujarat.