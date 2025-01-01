|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Board approve Unaudited financial results for the Qtr and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of GGL at its Meeting held today i.e. 30.08.2024 has approved Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ending on 30th June 2024 and closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Un-Audited Financial Results of Gujarat Gas Limited for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results and consideration of Dividend if any and closure of trading window Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 18/03/2024) Results and dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ending on 31st December 2023 and closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Financial results quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.Read More
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.