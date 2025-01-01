iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Ltd Board Meeting

490.9
(0.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Gujarat Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 20247 Oct 2024
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Board approve Unaudited financial results for the Qtr and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of GGL at its Meeting held today i.e. 30.08.2024 has approved Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
Board Meeting6 Aug 202418 Jun 2024
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ending on 30th June 2024 and closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Un-Audited Financial Results of Gujarat Gas Limited for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202418 Mar 2024
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results and consideration of Dividend if any and closure of trading window Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 18/03/2024) Results and dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ending on 31st December 2023 and closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Financial results quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Gujarat Gas: Related News

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

