Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Losses narrows on a QoQ basis

28 Jan 2026 , 01:15 PM

Vodafone Idea Ltd posted a stable improvement in its financial performance for the quarter ended December 2025. The company’s losses narrowed on a sequential basis, backed by higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and improved operating metrics.

At around 11.33 AM, Vodafone Idea was trading 1.73% higher at ₹10, against the previous close of ₹9.83 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹10.05, and ₹9.76, respectively.

In its results for the quarter under review, net loss for the period came in lower to ₹5,286 Crore, against the loss of ₹5,524 Crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the period came in 1.10% higher on a sequential basis to ₹11,323 Crore. EBITDA for the period came in 2.80% higher at ₹4,817 Crore. EBITDA margins also improved to 42.50% as compared to 41.80% in the previous quarter.

The telecom operator said that its ARPU improved to ₹186 in Q3FY26 versus ₹173 a in the previous comparable period. This marks a 7.3% year-on-year increase, primarily driven by customer upgrades.

The company’s total subscriber base came in at 19.29 Crore. This includes 4G and 5G subscriber base at 12.85 Crore. Capital Expenditure during the period came in at ₹2,252 Crore.

