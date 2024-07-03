Vodafone Idea Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10,918.2
10,487
10,574.3
10,672.6
10,715.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,918.2
10,487
10,574.3
10,672.6
10,715.4
Other Operating Income
14
21.3
32.5
0.5
0.9
Other Income
300
256.4
32.5
780.4
34.5
Total Income
11,232.2
10,764.7
10,639.3
11,453.5
10,750.8
Total Expenditure
6,382.7
6,303.6
6,273.6
6,323.8
6,434.7
PBIDT
4,849.5
4,461.1
4,365.7
5,129.7
4,316.1
Interest
6,613.6
5,518.6
6,280.3
6,518
6,569
PBDT
-1,764.1
-1,057.5
-1,914.6
-1,388.3
-2,252.9
Depreciation
5,404
5,369.1
5,751.3
5,598.4
5,667.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
1.4
7.9
0.7
817
Deferred Tax
7.5
4.1
0.8
-1.5
0.7
Reported Profit After Tax
-7,175.9
-6,432.1
-7,674.6
-6,985.9
-8,737.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7,175.9
-6,432.1
-7,674.6
-6,985.9
-8,737.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
755.42
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7,175.9
-6,432.1
-7,674.6
-7,741.32
-8,737.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.03
-1.02
-1.57
-1.4
-1.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69,699.8
67,878.9
50,119.8
48,679.7
48,679.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.41
42.53
41.28
48.06
40.27
PBDTM(%)
-16.15
-10.08
-18.1
-13
-21.02
PATM(%)
-65.72
-61.33
-72.57
-65.45
-81.54
This deal, being completed is conditioned to occur after satisfying few closing conditions; this will most probably happen in about 30 working days.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectivelyRead More
Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.Read More
Cash EBITDA excluding the impact of Ind AS 116 increased to ₹2,320 Crore, the highest since the merger, up 10% quarter on quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The telecom operator also noted that when the DoT makes a final decision, it will make all relevant disclosures as required by law.Read More
This marks the beginning of its $6.6 billion capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding 4G coverage to 1.2 billion people and launching 5G in key markets.Read More
While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
