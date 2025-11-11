Vodafone Idea Posts Lowest Quarterly Loss in 19 Quarters, Revenue Rises 1.6% QoQ

Vodafone Idea Ltd managed to trim its losses in the September quarter, posting a net loss of ₹5,524 crore for Q2FY26. This is its lowest in 19 quarters. The figure is an improvement over the ₹6,608 crore loss it recorded in the previous quarter, showing gradual progress in the telecom player’s turnaround efforts.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹11,194 crore, up 1.6% sequentially from ₹11,022 crore in the June quarter. Operating profit (EBITDA) also moved up to ₹4,684.5 crore from ₹4,611 crore, with margins holding steady at around 42%.

The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU). This is a key measure of earnings from each subscriber. This stood at ₹180, compared with ₹166 a year earlier. Vodafone Idea’s total user base was 196.7 million as of September 30, 2025, with about two-thirds being 4G or 5G customers.

The telco continued to push investments into network upgrades and coverage. Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at ₹1,750 crore, taking total spending in the first half of FY26 to ₹4,200 crore.

Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout, which began in March 2025, now covers all 17 priority circles where it holds spectrum regions that together contribute nearly 99% of its total revenue. The service is currently available in 29 cities, with more launches planned depending on device readiness and user demand.

On the broadband side, the company added over 1,500 new 4G towers during the quarter, taking the total count to roughly 5.27 lakh. It also deployed about 3,200 additional sites on the 900 MHz band and another 3,600 on the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz frequencies to improve indoor connectivity and network performance.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G network now reaches over 84% of India’s population, up from about 77% in March 2024. With capacity expanded by nearly 38%, average 4G speeds have improved by around 17% during this period. The company expects to extend coverage to roughly 90% in the coming quarters as network investments continue.

As of September-end, the company’s borrowings from banks stood at ₹1,530 crore, while cash and bank balances were ₹3,080 crore.

The number of 4G and 5G users climbed to 127.8 million, up from 125.9 million a year earlier. This is a sign of steady migration toward high-speed services even as competition remains fierce among telecom operators.

