Vodafone Idea gets penalty orders worth ₹83 Crore

26 Dec 2025 , 02:02 PM

Vodafone Idea Ltd announced that it has secured two separate GST penalty orders from tax authorities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. These orders have an aggregate financial exposure of over ₹83 Crore, the telecom operator said in a regulatory filing.

At around 1.10 PM, Vodafone Idea was trading 0.67% lower at ₹11.94, against the previous close of ₹12.02 on NSE.

The business informed that the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Andheri Division, Mumbai has passed an order levying a penalty of ₹79.56 Crore, including tax and interest.

The stated order pertains to an alleged additional demand on license fees and spectrum usage charges for FY 2018-19.

Additionally, the company announced that the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central GST, Domlur Commissionerate, Bengaluru, has issued an order levying a penalty of ₹3.58 Crore, along with demand and interest.

The order received on December 24 also relates to alleged short payment of tax and excess input tax credit claims during the period between FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23.

Vodafone Idea informed that these orders will have maximum financial impact limited to the tax demand, interest and penalties levied. The company said that it is planning to take appropriate legal actions against these orders as it does not agree with the demand.

26 Dec 2025|02:02 PM
