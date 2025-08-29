Vodafone Idea Shares Slide as Government Rules Out Additional AGR Relief

Vodafone Idea came under pressure this week, with shares sliding over 11% in two sessions to an intraday low of ₹6.56. The fall followed the government’s clear stance that no additional concessions would be offered on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, beyond relief already extended.
The Department of Telecommunications confirmed that the earlier support measures remain the limit, dampening investor sentiment around the debt-laden operator.
The government has already provided sizeable backing in recent years:
Despite these steps, the company’s AGR burden remains heavy. As of June 2025, total liability stood at around ₹75,000 crore. Repayments will start after the moratorium ends on March 31, 2026, spread over six equal installments.
Vodafone Idea has also admitted in court filings that survival without further government support remains uncertain raising questions over its:
The market’s sharp reaction underscores the uncertainty clouding the company’s future, even as rivals push ahead in India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.