iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vodafone Idea Launches ₹871 Vi Max Family Plan with Netflix and App Subscriptions

27 Jun 2025 , 01:49 PM

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new postpaid plan under its Vi Max Family series, with the key highlight being a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription for the primary user. Priced at ₹871 per month, the plan is now live on the Vodafone Idea website, although availability may be limited to select pincodes.

The Vi Max Family format allows multiple users to stay connected under a single bill, while sharing certain benefits such as data, talktime, and app subscriptions. Under this ₹871 plan, the primary member gets access to unlimited calls across local, STD, and roaming networks. The plan also includes 3,000 SMS messages per month, along with 70GB of high-speed data.

An added advantage is unlimited night data, available from 12:00 am to 6:00 am daily, which doesn’t eat into the monthly data cap. Users can also carry forward unused data, with a data rollover limit of 200GB.

As part of the entertainment bundle, the primary subscriber is entitled to a Netflix Basic plan, which supports viewing on a single screen at a time. In addition, the user can choose any two more apps from a list of content and utility platforms including Vi Movies & TV, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, EaseMyTrip, and Norton.

The additional family member linked to the plan also gets unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS per month, and a separate data allowance of 40GB, with the same 200GB rollover benefit.

Beyond individual allocations, Vodafone Idea offers 10GB of shared data, which can be accessed by all members under the plan. It’s worth noting that the Netflix and app subscription benefits are exclusive to the primary user and do not extend to secondary members.

This plan adds to Vodafone Idea’s efforts to attract premium postpaid customers with value-rich family bundles, particularly through content partnerships and shared data incentives.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Stock Market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
  • VI News
  • Vodafone Idea
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.