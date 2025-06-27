Vodafone Idea Launches ₹871 Vi Max Family Plan with Netflix and App Subscriptions

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new postpaid plan under its Vi Max Family series, with the key highlight being a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription for the primary user. Priced at ₹871 per month, the plan is now live on the Vodafone Idea website, although availability may be limited to select pincodes.

The Vi Max Family format allows multiple users to stay connected under a single bill, while sharing certain benefits such as data, talktime, and app subscriptions. Under this ₹871 plan, the primary member gets access to unlimited calls across local, STD, and roaming networks. The plan also includes 3,000 SMS messages per month, along with 70GB of high-speed data.

An added advantage is unlimited night data, available from 12:00 am to 6:00 am daily, which doesn’t eat into the monthly data cap. Users can also carry forward unused data, with a data rollover limit of 200GB.

As part of the entertainment bundle, the primary subscriber is entitled to a Netflix Basic plan, which supports viewing on a single screen at a time. In addition, the user can choose any two more apps from a list of content and utility platforms including Vi Movies & TV, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, EaseMyTrip, and Norton.

The additional family member linked to the plan also gets unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS per month, and a separate data allowance of 40GB, with the same 200GB rollover benefit.

Beyond individual allocations, Vodafone Idea offers 10GB of shared data, which can be accessed by all members under the plan. It’s worth noting that the Netflix and app subscription benefits are exclusive to the primary user and do not extend to secondary members.

This plan adds to Vodafone Idea’s efforts to attract premium postpaid customers with value-rich family bundles, particularly through content partnerships and shared data incentives.

