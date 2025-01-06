|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|7 Jan 2025
|Convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, inter-alia, to approve the above matter Please Find enclosed Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024) Vodafone Idea Limited has informed the exchange regarding Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 January 2025 via Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025)
|EGM
|13 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis aggregating upto Rs 2,458 crore Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Voting Results together with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10 July, 2024, are enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
|EGM
|9 Apr 2024
|8 May 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement regarding Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8 May 2024 through Video-Conferencing/ Other Audio- Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Extraordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means(VC/OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Further to our letter dated 15th April 2024, we are enclosing herewith Copy of Newspaper Advertisement published today with respect to completion of dispatch of EGM Notice to be held on 8 May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) The Company has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Voting Results together with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 8 May, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|EGM
|27 Feb 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds aggregating upto Rs. 20,000 crores Extraordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio- Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Vodafone Idea Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) EGM 02/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) The Company has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of extraordinary general meeting held on 2 April 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024) Voting Results together with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd April, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)
This deal, being completed is conditioned to occur after satisfying few closing conditions; this will most probably happen in about 30 working days.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectivelyRead More
Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.Read More
Cash EBITDA excluding the impact of Ind AS 116 increased to ₹2,320 Crore, the highest since the merger, up 10% quarter on quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The telecom operator also noted that when the DoT makes a final decision, it will make all relevant disclosures as required by law.Read More
This marks the beginning of its $6.6 billion capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding 4G coverage to 1.2 billion people and launching 5G in key markets.Read More
While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.