EGM 9 Dec 2024 7 Jan 2025

Convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, inter-alia, to approve the above matter Please Find enclosed Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024) Vodafone Idea Limited has informed the exchange regarding Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 January 2025 via Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025)

EGM 13 Jun 2024 10 Jul 2024

The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis aggregating upto Rs 2,458 crore Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Voting Results together with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10 July, 2024, are enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

EGM 9 Apr 2024 8 May 2024

Newspaper Advertisement regarding Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8 May 2024 through Video-Conferencing/ Other Audio- Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Extraordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means(VC/OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Further to our letter dated 15th April 2024, we are enclosing herewith Copy of Newspaper Advertisement published today with respect to completion of dispatch of EGM Notice to be held on 8 May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) The Company has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Voting Results together with Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 8 May, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

EGM 27 Feb 2024 2 Apr 2024