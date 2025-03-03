Vodafone Idea Kicks Off 5G Trials in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Starts 5G Trial Run As Part of Commercial Launch The company has scheduled for a 5G rollout nationwide on Holi, March 14, 2025. In the initial testing period, a few lucky users will enjoy unlimited 5G data for free. Those eligible will receive an SMS from Vi Care or will see a 5G signal on their devices, confirming access to the trial.

To take part in the trial, users will need a 5G-ready smartphone and a 5G-ready SIM (this can be a current 4G SIM). If a user travels out of the 5G coverage area, their device will fall back to 4G, using their existing plan’s data.

While Vodafone Idea is conducting the trial phase to step into its 5G network rollout, the telco is compiling feedback from the users to bring in more optimizations before the eventual commercial rollout. The telecom company will roll out its commercial 5G services in April 2025 in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna.

Vodafone Idea has struck $3.6-billion (₹30,000 crore) worth of agreements with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung to expand 4G and roll out 5G networks.

Deliveries of network equipment are still in progress, while the firm is also quickly building 5G base stations to increase its expansion. For the third consecutive quarter, Vi has extended its 4G coverage during the nine-month period, with the user base estimated at 1.07 billion in December 2024, up from March 2024 (1.03 billion). 24% increase in 4G data capacity and a network speed improvement of 28% by the company.

Vi is also on course to meet its 4G population coverage target of 1.1 billion by the end of March 2025 and has plans to expand it to 1.2 billion (about 90 per cent of India’s population). It also included its highest number of unique broadband towers added in a single quarter since the Vodafone-Idea merger, with net additions of more than 4,000 unique sites.

Vodafone Idea tripled capital expenditure in the initial nine months of FY25 to ₹5,300 crore, up from ₹1,600 crore in FY24, aiming at ₹10,000 crore for the full fiscal year. According to Vi CEO, Akshaya Moondra, the company’s strategic investments had improved 4G coverage significantly and early signs of recovery were already visible.

Subscriber growth is likely to be aided by the phased 5G rollout, which Vi is expected to undertake aggressively and have a very competitive standing against Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the Indian 5G space.