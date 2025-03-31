iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

31 Mar 2025 , 11:53 AM

India’s government will raise its share in Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) to around 48.99% through the conversion of outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity shares. Vodafone Idea disclosed this development on March 30, 2024, following an official directive from the Ministry of Communications issued on March 29, 2024. This comes in-line with the telecom sector relief package unveiled the previous month in September 2021 to help financially pressured telecom operators.

In April, the government directed Vodafone Idea to convert dues of ₹36,950 crore into equity shares under Section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. The company had received this direction on March 30, 2024 and has to issue the shares within 30 days of the directive, pending necessary approvals from regulatory bodies such as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Vodafone Idea will issue a total of 3,695 crore equity shares to the government at a face value of ₹10 per share and an issue price of ₹10 per share as part of the transaction.

The issue price has been finalized at the higher price of the following:

  • This is the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the previous 90 trading days.
  • The VWAP over the past 10 trading days preceding February 26, 2025.
  • This pricing structure is in line with the cool off period as laid out in section 53 of the Companies Act, 2013, which prevents issuing shares-by-issue prices lower than the par value.

After the share issuance, the government will hold around 48.99% in the debt-laden telecom firm, up from 22.60%, becoming its largest shareholder. However, Vodafone Idea has stated that its promoters would not relinquish operational control of the company despite the heightened stake. Vodafone Idea said that it would take all steps necessary to effect the share issuance as and when approvals from regulatory authorities are obtained.

Related Tags

  • stake
  • Vodafone Idea
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|02:05 PM
JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|12:06 PM
Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:53 AM
United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:41 AM
Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:34 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.