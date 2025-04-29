Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has gone live with its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna from April 28, 2025. The telecom company has confirmed that customers with 5G-enabled devices in these cities can now avail high-speed 5G connectivity.

This launch follows Vi’s successful 5G rollout in Mumbai during March 2025, where over 70% of eligible users are already experiencing 5G, contributing to nearly 20% of Vi’s total network data usage in the city. Vi has also announced plans to expand its 5G footprint to Delhi and Bengaluru in May 2025, as part of its ongoing network enhancement strategy.

In an effort to boost live digital experiences, Vi has launched 5G services in 11 key cricket venues in India to align with the current T20 League, allowing fans to stream live matches without any disruptions in high speed.

The 5G launch in Chandigarh and Patna is enabled through a strategic association with Samsung, with the support of energy-saving technology as well as vRAN infrastructure to enhance performance and scalability.

Vi has also incorporated AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) solutions to maximize coverage, capacity, and overall network performance in real-time. Under its launch offer, Vodafone Idea customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data from ₹299 plans, allowing for more intense video streaming, online gaming, cloud storage, and video conferencing.

The company focused on establishing a future-proof digital network, with the vision to empower individual consumers and enterprises alike with next-generation mobile connectivity and applications.

Through this phased launch and technology integration, Vi is consolidating its leadership in India’s 5G competitive market, with a vision to drive digital inclusion in urban and semi-urban areas.