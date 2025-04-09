iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vodafone Idea allots shares worth ₹36,950 Crore to govt

9 Apr 2025 , 09:04 AM

Vodafone Idea Limited on Tuesday announced the allotment of equity shares worth ₹36,950 Crore to the Government of India, converting its spectrum dues into equity.

With this, the government has become the largest shareholder in the debt-laden telecom operator. The government now holds 48.99% stake. The allotment includes 3,695 equity shares of ₹10 each, at par.

This strategic move comes after the company’s earlier announcement on March 30, in line with the telecom relief measures outlined under the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for the sector.

The company allotted the shares under Section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, following directions from the Ministry of Communications. Vodafone Idea’s total paid-up share capital has increased to ₹1.08 Lakh Crore after the allotment. The issue comprised over 10,834 Crore shares.

The government has increased its stake via the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). 

The government has previously stated that it does not intend to operate the company. With the equity conversion, the telecom operator gets much-needed financial relief. This will allow the company to focus on operations and compete more effectively in the Indian telecom sector.

The telco business announced a net loss of ₹6,609.30 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024 as compared to a loss of ₹7,175.90 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Vodafone Idea
  • Vodafone Idea allotment
  • Vodafone Idea News
  • Vodafone Idea Shares
  • Vodafone Idea Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|01:14 PM
GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|12:00 PM
GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|11:53 AM
HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:24 AM
Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:10 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.