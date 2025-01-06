iifl-logo-icon 1
Vodafone Idea Ltd Board Meeting

9.03
(3.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:56 PM

Vodafone Idea CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and / or Convertible Securities on a Preferential Basis for an amount not exceeding Rs. 2000 crore The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to promoters aggregating upto Rs 1980 Crores (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vodafone Idea Limited has informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Board has informed the exchange regarding the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Board has informed the exchange regarding the change in Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Adoption of Vodafone Idea Limited Employee Stock Option and Performance Stock Unit Scheme 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12 August 2024 interalia approved the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 regarding changes in Independent Director
Board Meeting13 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Securities on a preferential basis The Company has informed the exchange regarding Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis aggregating upto Rs 2,458 crore (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
Allotment of 1395427034 Equity Shares pursuant to Preferential Issue on 21 May 2024
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16 May 2024 inter-alia, have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16 May 2024 inter-alia, have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve determination of the Offer Price and the Anchor Investor Offer Price for the shares being offered under the Further Public Offer Please find attached the communication dated 22 April 2024 on the Further Public Offer regarding approval of Offer Price (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Securities on a preferential basis. The Company has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on 6 April 2024 approving preferential issue of shares to promoter group entity and increase in Authorised share capital of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal relating to Fund Raising The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds aggregating upto Rs. 20,000 crores (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 29, 2024 inter-alia, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

Vodafone Idea Sells Firefly Stake for ₹4.5 Crore Amid Tax Dispute

6 Jan 2025|10:24 PM

Vodafone Idea Sells Firefly Stake for ₹4.5 Crore Amid Tax Dispute

6 Jan 2025|10:24 PM

This deal, being completed is conditioned to occur after satisfying few closing conditions; this will most probably happen in about 30 working days.

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Vodafone Idea's loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Vodafone Idea’s loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Cash EBITDA excluding the impact of Ind AS 116 increased to ₹2,320 Crore, the highest since the merger, up 10% quarter on quarter.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Vodafone in negotiations with DoT to remove bank guarantee

8 Oct 2024|11:01 AM

Vodafone in negotiations with DoT to remove bank guarantee

8 Oct 2024|11:01 AM

The telecom operator also noted that when the DoT makes a final decision, it will make all relevant disclosures as required by law.

Vodafone Idea Seals $3.6B Network Deal for 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout

25 Sep 2024|08:19 PM

Vodafone Idea Seals $3.6B Network Deal for 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout

25 Sep 2024|08:19 PM

This marks the beginning of its $6.6 billion capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding 4G coverage to 1.2 billion people and launching 5G in key markets.

Vodafone Idea zooms ~10% after $3.6 Billion deal

23 Sep 2024|11:04 AM

Vodafone Idea zooms ~10% after $3.6 Billion deal

23 Sep 2024|11:04 AM

While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

