To the Members of

Vodafone Idea Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vodafone Idea Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in note 5(a) of the Standalone financial statements) For the year ended March 31, 2024, the service revenue recognised was Rs. 422,432 million. Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter due to complexity of systems in recognizing revenues, significance of volumes of data process by system, constantly evolving pricing with discounted tariffs and operation in highly competitive marketplace. • With the assistance by IT specialists, we obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key IT general and application controls related to revenue recognition processes. We also tested relevant IT infrastructure and applications that result in generation of various IT reports used for billing and revenue recognition process. • We tested the operating effectiveness of IT dependent manual controls, performed data analytics and trend analysis, test of reconciliations between billing systems and other IT systems, prepaid applications and the general ledger. We also performed procedures to test the computation of deferred revenue. • We read and assessed the revenue related accounting policy, estimates and assumptions and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Assessment of claims related to regulatory, taxation and legal matters (as described in note 3, 43(v) and 45 of the Standalone financial statements) At March 31, 2024 the value of regulatory, tax and legal disputes disclosed as contingent liabilities was Rs. 188,628 million. Our audit procedures included the following: Pursuant to the Honble Supreme Court judgement, the Company has recorded and carrying liability of Rs. 703,196 million related to AGR matter and Rs. 65,410 million related to one time spectrum charges (OTSC) for more than 6.2 MHz spectrum. • We obtained summary of all tax, regulatory and litigation including managements assessment. Taxation, regulatory and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to changing regulatory environment and significant judgement required by management in assessing the exposure of each case. • We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to managements risk assessment process for taxation, regulatory and legal matters. • We obtained and read external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidence provided by management to corroborate managements assessment of the regulatory and legal matters. • Engaged tax/regulatory specialists to assess the tax/regulatory positions taken by management with respect to tax/regulatory litigations. • Verified the provisions recorded in the books by the Company including the interest computations based on the demands received by the Company from DoT, internal records of the Company based on the Honble Supreme Court judgement and validated the computations in accordance with license agreement and Honble Supreme Court judgement for the provisions recorded in the books. • Assessed the relevant accounting policies and disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirements of accounting standards. Borrowings, interest and debt covenant testing (as described in note 23, 24, 27 and 29 of the Standalone financial statements) At March 31, 2024, current and noncurrent borrowings was Rs. 2,156,839 million (including interest accrued but not due) of which Loan from banks and others of Rs. 42,126 million and Deferred payment obligations towards Spectrum and AGR liability of Rs. 2,114,713 million and bank guarantee was Rs. 58,898 million. Our audit procedures included the following: Annual covenant testing as at March 31, 2024 resulted in certain ratios breaching the specified covenant threshold for loans aggregating Rs. 39,011 million. Accordingly, the Company has classified Rs. 23,636 million from non-current borrowings to current maturities of long-term debt. • We tested the debt covenant ratio specified in the loan agreements and the computation and assessed the classification of the borrowing in financial statement based on the results of such testing and waiver from the banks, if any. Borrowings has been identified as a key audit matter due to debt covenant breach, change in credit ratings of the loans and various correspondences received from banks and financial institutions for additional security/increase in interest/commission rate resulting in recognition, presentation and measurement complexities. • We obtained independent confirmation from the banks with respect to borrowings and non-fund based facilities [including bank guarantees/letter of credit] outstanding as at March 31, 2024 and compared the amounts as per confirmations with the amounts in the books of accounts and tested with the reconciliation provided by the management. • We verified the interest/commission rate used by the Company for computation of interest cost with the loan/bank guarantee agreements and various correspondences received by the Company from respective banks and corresponding increase in rates due to debt covenant breach and change in credit rating, if any. • We verified the security created against fund and non-fund based facilities with the agreements and documents related to charges filed with Registrar of Companies. • We assessed the borrowing related accounting policy and disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance as per Ind AS 107. • We obtained various correspondences received from the Department of Telecommunications (‘DOT) with respect to deferment / moratorium / future installment related to Deferred payment obligations towards Spectrum and AGR and compared the same with amounts considered in the books of accounts.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Performance Highlights, Corporate Governance Report, Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Performance Highlights, Corporate Governance Report, Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is expected to be made

available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of suchcontrols, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities m("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used various accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except that the in respect of certain supporting softwares, audit trail feature is not enabled including for changes made, if any, using privileged/administrative access rights, as described in Note 64 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software where the audit trail is enabled.

Also, with respect to third-party operated software applications, in the absence of comprehensive information in the Service Organisation Controls report on audit trail, as described in Note 64 to the financial statements, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature with respect to third- party operated software applications was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in these software applications or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure ‘1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date Re: Vodafone Idea Limited (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing

full particulars, including situation and quantitative information of Property, Plant and Equipment except for certain assets where Company is in the process of updating situation and quantitative information in the records maintained by the Company.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets as reflected in the books.

(b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to such a programme, planned verification of substantial portion of Property, Plant and Equipment which are within its active network systems database through the centralized control centers and other records has been completed during the year which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Discrepancies identified on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts during the current year.

(c) According to information and explanations given by the management and based on the examination of the financial statements/registered deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed/court approved scheme of arrangements or amalgamations, the title deeds of all freehold land, leasehold land and buildings disclosed as property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant, and equipment in the financial statement, based on our examination of the lease agreements/court approved scheme of arrangements or amalgamations, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed upon such verification. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks, if required are in agreement with the audited / unaudited books of accounts of the Company, as required.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) and

(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to Telecommunication Services, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding as at the March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Type of Tax Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (? in million) Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Assessing Officer 2001-2016 254 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax 2012-2013, 20152016,2017-2018 123 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2013-2014 130 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 45,818 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax 2001-2002, 2003-2006, 2008-2009, 2015-2017, 2018-2019 14,336 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 42 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High court of Andhra Pradesh 2009-2016 271 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Bihar 2008-2010 28 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Bombay 2006-2009 634 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Delhi 2004-2005, 2010-2011 5,340 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Gujarat 2002-2004, 2007-2012 773 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Haryana 2008-2009 1,947 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Hyderabad 2004-2010, 2014-2016 241 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Karnataka 2007-2015 347 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Kolkata 2003-2004, 2009-2013 363 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Madras 2006-2008, 2011-2014 116 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Punjab & Haryana 2009-2011 39 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax High Court of Rajasthan 2010-2013 110 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2003-2017 61,132 Income Tax Act .1961 Income Tax Supreme Court of India 2004-2010 394 Total of Income Tax 132,438 The customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Commissioner of Customs 2004-2005, 2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2014-2015, 2016-2021 125 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) 2007-2023 505 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007, 2008-2014, 2015-2016, 2017-2019 8,008 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Supreme Court of India 2001-2003, 2006-2007, 2008-2009 205 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Assessing Officer 0* The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty High Court of Madras 2008-2009 7 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Deputy Commissioner of Customs 2020-2021 2 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Customs 2020-2022 9 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Appraiser Officer 2001-2002, 2006-2008, 2013-2015, 2017- 2023 359 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Adjucating Authority 2006-2007 0* Total of Custom Duty 9,220 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise 1999-2000 7 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 8 Total of Excise Duty 15 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax First Appellate Authority 2017-2023 10,925 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax Tribunal 2017-2018 275 Total of Goods and Service Tax 11,200 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Assistant Commissioner of Service Tax 2011-2012 12 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Commissioner of Central Excise & Service Tax (Appeals) 2004-2005, 2010-2018 163 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2003-2018 68,911 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Andhra Pradesh 2004-2009 25 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Bombay 2004-2013, 2014-2017 186 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Kolkata 2005- 2009 146 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Delhi 1995-1999 5 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Gujarat 2006-2008, 2009-2010, 2014-2016 87 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Hyderabad 320 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Karnataka 2004-2009 101 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Kerala 2003-2004 24 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Madras 2004-2011 1,786 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Punjab & Haryana 2004-2009 91 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Rajasthan 2011-2013 1,911 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court of Judicature at Allahabad 2005-2008 97 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Supreme Court of India 2004-2018 1,877 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise 2010-2013 13 Total of Service Tax 75,753 Delhi Sales Tax Act, 1975 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner (Appeals) 2002-2003 2 Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 1998-2002 9 Haryana General Sales Tax Act, 1973 Sales Tax Assessing Officer 2002-2003 79 Kerala Sales tax Act, 1963 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 1997-1998 0* Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 2000-2001 0* The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner 2012-2013 0* The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner (Appeals) 2010-2011 0* The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2017-2018 3 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2011-2017 1 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Appellate Board 2013-2014 0* The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Appellate Deputy Commissioner 2017-2018 0* The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 2011-2012, 2015-2016 34 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Assessing Officer 2007-2017 12 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Commissioner of Commercial Taxes,(Appeal) 2010-2012, 2014-2015 18 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2011-2015 5 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2015-2018 1 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2007-2008, 2012-2016 2 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2015-2016 1 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax State Tax Tribunal 2005-2008, 2010-2013 102 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2013-2014 0* Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 1998-1999 8 Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 2005-2008 1 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2002-2010 6 Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2010-2011 6 Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax Commissioner of Commercial Taxes,(Appeal) 2005-2006, 2009-2010 9 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007 9 Jammu and Kashmir Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2015-2017 281 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax High Court of Kerala 2011-2017 732 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2010-2011 5 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Appellate Board 2012-2013 1 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax High Court of Madhya Pradesh 2004-2005 11 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Assessing officer 2004-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011 10 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Tribunal 2006-2008, 2009-2010 23 Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax High Court Punjab and Haryana 2006-2008 76 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Supreme Court of India 2011-2014 8 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2014-2015 0* Maharasthra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2015-2017 46 Odisha value added tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2012-2014 1 Delhi Value Added Tax, 2004 Value Added Tax Commissioner of trade and taxes 2008-2009 8 Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Value Added Tax Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2012-2013 0* Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Value Added Tax Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2012-2016 3 The Bihar Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2008-2018 131 The Bihar Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2005-2008 2 The Jharkhand Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2011-2012 0* The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2009-2010, 2011-2014, 2016-2018 13 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2007- 2018 21 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2008-2009, 2011-2012 6 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2008-2010, 2014-2015 1 West Bengal Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax Appellate Board 2010-2012 2 West Bengal Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2007-2008 5 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2007-2008, 2012-2013, 2015-2017 3 The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2006-2008, 2010-2011 23 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2005-2010, 2012-2013 189 Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2007-2008, 2003-2008 27 Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2007-2008 1 Karnataka Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2012-2013 3 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) 2017-2018 0* Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Commissioner of Commercial Taxes,(Appeal) 2013-2014 2 Maharasthra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2012-2013 192 The Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2015-2016 0* Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Value Added Tax High Court of Allahabad 2007-2008 1 Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2005-2008 1 Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Value Added Tax Trade Tax Tribunal 2006-2008 1 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2008-2009 35 The Bihar Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax Commissioner of Commercial Taxes,(Appeal) 2022-2023 2 The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002. Value Added Tax Assessing Officer 2011-2012 15 J&K Value Added Tax Act,2005 Value Added Tax Assessing Authority 2011-2012 1 J&K Value Added Tax Act,2005 Value Added Tax Appellate Authority 2012-2013 1 The Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2001-2002 1 Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax High Court of Allahabad 2003-2005 2 Tamilnadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Value Added Tax Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) 2007-2012 1 Total of Sales Tax & Value Added Tax 2,195 Assam Entry Tax Act, 2008 Entry Tax Supreme Court of India 2007-2009 13 Bihar tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas for Consumption, Use or Sale Therein Act, 1993 Entry Tax State Tax Tribunal 2011-2014 0* Bihar tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas for Consumption, Use or Sale Therein Act, 1993 Entry Tax Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 2009-2010 12 Chhattisgarh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax State Tax Tribunal 2004-2005, 2006-2007, 2010-2011, 2012- 2014 142 Chhattisgarh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax High court of Chattisgarh 2003-2004, 2008-2009 7 Chhattisgarh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Supreme Court of India 2005-2018 31 Jammu and Kashmir Entry Tax on Goods Act, 2000. Entry Tax High Court of Jammu and Kashmir 2008-2010 142 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Assistant Commissioner (Appeals) 2013-2014 12 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Assit Commissioner Commercial tax 1998-2001, 2007-2008 5 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Commissioner of Commercial Tax 2016-2017 5 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Deputy Commissioner 2017-2018 1 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax High Court of Madhya Pradesh 1999-2000, 2002-2018 578 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999. Entry Tax Assessing Officer 2009-2010, 2015-2017 12 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999. Entry Tax High Court of Orissa 270 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999. Entry Tax Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 2014-2016 17 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax Commissioner of Commercial Tax 2007-2008 2 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999. Entry Tax Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2012-2014 1 The Karnataka Tax On Entry Of Goods Act, 1979 Entry Tax High Court of Karnataka 2004-2005 18 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax Assistant Commissioner (Appeals) 2004-2008 48 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax Deputy Commissioner, Sales Tax 2008-2012 2 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax High Court of Allahabad 1998-2010 29 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax High Court of Nainital 2001-2004, 2007-2008 6 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2009-2010 0* Bihar tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas for Consumption, Use or Sale Therein Act, 1993 Entry Tax State Tax Tribunal 2009-2010 0* Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax State Tax Tribunal 2005-2006, 2016-2017 10 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Entry Tax Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 2013-2015 113 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Deputy Commissioner Commercial Tax (Appeals) 2000-2002 19 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Entry Tax Assistant Commissioner 2013-2016 2 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Entry Tax Assistant Commissioner (Appeals) 2013-2018 422 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Entry Tax High Court of Mumbai 2013-2014 2 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999. Entry Tax Appellate Tribunal 2012-2014 1 Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax Appellate Tribunal 2016-2017 4 Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007, 2008-2010 154 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Entry Tax Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 2009-2012 2 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Entry Tax Deputy Commissioner 2015-2016 20 Total of Entry Tax 2,102 The Madhya Pradesh Vilasita Manoranjan, Amod Evam Vigyapan Kar Adhiniyam, 2011 Entertainment Tax High Court of Madhya Pradesh 2016-2018 538 Total of Entertainment Tax 538

*Numbers are below one million under the rounding off convention adopted by the Company and accordingly not reported.

Of the above cases, total amount deposited in respect of Income tax is Rs. 40,594 million, Service tax is Rs. 2,002 million, Sales tax, Value added tax and Goods and Service tax is Rs. 1,183 million, Custom Duty is Rs. 1,026 million, Entry tax is Rs. 775 million and Entertainment tax is Nil.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short term basis (in form of trade payable and other liabilities) aggregating to Rs. 208,086 million for long-term purposes (representing acquisition of property, plant, and equipment and to fund losses of the Company).

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture, or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group has five Core Investment companies as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to Rs. 153,165 million. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 126,644 million.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of Note 4 and 63 to the financial statements, which includes financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has incurred losses during the three immediately preceding financial years and hence, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vodafone Idea Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Vodafone Idea Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls,

material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial

reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.