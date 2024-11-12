iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindalco Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

585
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindalco Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67,653

42,701

40,242

42,798.04

yoy growth (%)

58.43

6.11

-5.97

15.86

Raw materials

-40,557

-26,455

-22,879

-24,993.42

As % of sales

59.94

61.95

56.85

58.39

Employee costs

-2,058

-1,844

-1,922

-1,894.65

As % of sales

3.04

4.31

4.77

4.42

Other costs

-13,840

-10,308

-11,777

-10,785.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.45

24.13

29.26

25.2

Operating profit

11,198

4,094

3,664

5,124.06

OPM

16.55

9.58

9.1

11.97

Depreciation

-1,752

-1,708

-1,708

-1,617.31

Interest expense

-1,417

-1,469

-1,679

-1,900.54

Other income

535

650

739

947.82

Profit before tax

8,564

1,567

1,016

2,554.03

Taxes

-2,950

-581

-332

-792.33

Tax rate

-34.44

-37.07

-32.67

-31.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5,614

986

684

1,761.7

Exceptional items

-107

7

-64

-325.21

Net profit

5,507

993

620

1,436.49

yoy growth (%)

454.58

60.16

-56.83

-7.73

NPM

8.14

2.32

1.54

3.35

Hindalco Inds. : related Articles

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Read More
Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Read More
Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Read More
Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|03:28 PM

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindalco Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.