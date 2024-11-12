Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67,653
42,701
40,242
42,798.04
yoy growth (%)
58.43
6.11
-5.97
15.86
Raw materials
-40,557
-26,455
-22,879
-24,993.42
As % of sales
59.94
61.95
56.85
58.39
Employee costs
-2,058
-1,844
-1,922
-1,894.65
As % of sales
3.04
4.31
4.77
4.42
Other costs
-13,840
-10,308
-11,777
-10,785.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.45
24.13
29.26
25.2
Operating profit
11,198
4,094
3,664
5,124.06
OPM
16.55
9.58
9.1
11.97
Depreciation
-1,752
-1,708
-1,708
-1,617.31
Interest expense
-1,417
-1,469
-1,679
-1,900.54
Other income
535
650
739
947.82
Profit before tax
8,564
1,567
1,016
2,554.03
Taxes
-2,950
-581
-332
-792.33
Tax rate
-34.44
-37.07
-32.67
-31.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5,614
986
684
1,761.7
Exceptional items
-107
7
-64
-325.21
Net profit
5,507
993
620
1,436.49
yoy growth (%)
454.58
60.16
-56.83
-7.73
NPM
8.14
2.32
1.54
3.35
