Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

13 Feb 2025 , 10:53 PM

Hindalco reported its Q3 net profit which climbed 74.6% on-year to-year which is a₹1,463 crore from ₹838 crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue from operations increased 17.2% YoY to ₹23,776 crore.

EBITDA grew strong 35.7% year-on-year to ₹2,664 crore (₹1,963 crore), indicating solid business performance. EBITDA margin improved to 11.2% vs. 9.7% last year, reflecting better cost management and higher profitability.

Hindalco’s robust performance shows its ability to ride the wave of rising demand, even though there are margin pressures in industry. The firm appointed Bharat Goenka as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from April 1, 2025.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hindalco closed at ₹604.40 which is a 0.92% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 18% in the last one year, and 7% in the last one month.

