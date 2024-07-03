Hindalco Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,59,968
1,67,345
1,39,295
91,478
88,826
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,59,968
1,67,345
1,39,295
91,478
88,826
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,170
953
1,684
1,038
884
Total Income
1,61,138
1,68,298
1,40,979
92,516
89,710
Total Expenditure
1,42,789
1,50,006
1,18,717
81,805
78,644
PBIDT
18,349
18,292
22,262
10,711
11,066
Interest
2,970
2,660
2,963
2,835
2,768
PBDT
15,379
15,632
19,299
7,876
8,298
Depreciation
5,503
5,230
4,968
4,907
3,769
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,103
2,182
2,796
1,178
1,051
Deferred Tax
792
534
1,656
236
379
Reported Profit After Tax
6,981
7,686
9,879
1,555
3,099
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6,981
7,686
9,879
1,555
3,099
Extra-ordinary Items
14.84
30.29
120.31
-366.09
-194.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6,966.16
7,655.71
9,758.69
1,921.09
3,293.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.43
34.57
44.42
6.99
13.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
222
222
222
222
222
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.47
10.93
15.98
11.7
12.45
PBDTM(%)
9.61
9.34
13.85
8.6
9.34
PATM(%)
4.36
4.59
7.09
1.69
3.48
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.Read More
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).Read More
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.Read More
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."Read More
