Hindalco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
222
222
222
93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63,485
58,267
54,206
49,971
Net Worth
63,707
58,489
54,428
50,064
Minority Interest
Debt
8,376
13,071
19,421
20,240
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6,791
6,919
6,833
6,507
Total Liabilities
78,874
78,479
80,682
76,811
Fixed Assets
37,254
35,090
33,881
34,099
Intangible Assets
Investments
29,735
29,766
29,655
31,731
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,476
2,215
3,885
4,541
Networking Capital
8,829
9,619
6,841
5,421
Inventories
19,505
20,186
20,948
15,989
Inventory Days
113.01
136.67
Sundry Debtors
2,478
2,610
2,671
1,602
Debtor Days
14.41
13.69
Other Current Assets
6,484
7,481
5,482
3,507
Sundry Creditors
-13,684
-15,378
-11,015
-9,081
Creditor Days
59.42
77.62
Other Current Liabilities
-5,954
-5,280
-11,245
-6,596
Cash
1,580
1,789
6,420
1,019
Total Assets
78,874
78,479
80,682
76,811
The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.Read More
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).Read More
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.Read More
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.Read More
