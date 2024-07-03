Hindalco Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58,203
57,013
55,994
52,808
54,169
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58,203
57,013
55,994
52,808
54,169
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,075
426
362
281
496
Total Income
59,278
57,439
56,356
53,089
54,665
Total Expenditure
50,834
49,840
49,314
46,943
48,557
PBIDT
8,444
7,599
7,042
6,146
6,108
Interest
869
859
888
944
1,034
PBDT
7,575
6,740
6,154
5,202
5,074
Depreciation
1,932
1,892
2,018
1,874
1,843
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,625
1,319
902
838
754
Deferred Tax
109
455
60
159
281
Reported Profit After Tax
3,909
3,074
3,174
2,331
2,196
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,909
3,074
3,174
2,331
2,196
Extra-ordinary Items
-356.06
-209.25
0
0
22.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,265.06
3,283.25
3,174
2,331
2,173.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.59
13.84
14.29
10.5
9.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
222
222
222
222
222
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.5
13.32
12.57
11.63
11.27
PBDTM(%)
13.01
11.82
10.99
9.85
9.36
PATM(%)
6.71
5.39
5.66
4.41
4.05
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.Read More
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).Read More
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.Read More
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."Read More
