Hindalco Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

584.5
(1.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58,203

57,013

55,994

52,808

54,169

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58,203

57,013

55,994

52,808

54,169

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,075

426

362

281

496

Total Income

59,278

57,439

56,356

53,089

54,665

Total Expenditure

50,834

49,840

49,314

46,943

48,557

PBIDT

8,444

7,599

7,042

6,146

6,108

Interest

869

859

888

944

1,034

PBDT

7,575

6,740

6,154

5,202

5,074

Depreciation

1,932

1,892

2,018

1,874

1,843

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,625

1,319

902

838

754

Deferred Tax

109

455

60

159

281

Reported Profit After Tax

3,909

3,074

3,174

2,331

2,196

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,909

3,074

3,174

2,331

2,196

Extra-ordinary Items

-356.06

-209.25

0

0

22.43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4,265.06

3,283.25

3,174

2,331

2,173.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.59

13.84

14.29

10.5

9.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

222

222

222

222

222

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.5

13.32

12.57

11.63

11.27

PBDTM(%)

13.01

11.82

10.99

9.85

9.36

PATM(%)

6.71

5.39

5.66

4.41

4.05

Hindalco Inds.: Related NEWS

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Read More
Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Read More
Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Read More
Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

16 Jul 2024|03:28 PM

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."

Read More

