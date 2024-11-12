Hindalco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8,564
1,567
1,016
2,554.03
Depreciation
-1,752
-1,708
-1,708
-1,617.31
Tax paid
-2,950
-581
-332
-792.33
Working capital
6,906
-4,951
3,299.3
-1,284.32
Other operating items
Operating
10,768
-5,673
2,275.3
-1,139.93
Capital expenditure
1,466
784
1,993.14
1,521.76
Free cash flow
12,234
-4,889
4,268.44
381.83
Equity raised
98,541
94,121
93,878.96
94,901.37
Investing
-2,076
7,092
-2,386.26
-2,306.69
Financing
8,373
10,045
9,181.5
-6,850.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,17,072
1,06,369
1,04,942.64
86,125.76
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.Read More
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).Read More
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.Read More
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."Read More
