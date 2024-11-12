iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindalco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

574.1
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Hindalco Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8,564

1,567

1,016

2,554.03

Depreciation

-1,752

-1,708

-1,708

-1,617.31

Tax paid

-2,950

-581

-332

-792.33

Working capital

6,906

-4,951

3,299.3

-1,284.32

Other operating items

Operating

10,768

-5,673

2,275.3

-1,139.93

Capital expenditure

1,466

784

1,993.14

1,521.76

Free cash flow

12,234

-4,889

4,268.44

381.83

Equity raised

98,541

94,121

93,878.96

94,901.37

Investing

-2,076

7,092

-2,386.26

-2,306.69

Financing

8,373

10,045

9,181.5

-6,850.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,17,072

1,06,369

1,04,942.64

86,125.76

Hindalco Inds. : related Articles

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

Hindalco Sells Kalwa Land to Birla Estates for ₹595 Crore

16 Jul 2024|03:28 PM

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco Industries stated, "... The transaction will now proceed with Ekamaya Properties Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (previously slated with Birla Estates Pvt Ltd)."

